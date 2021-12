Arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, Pelé, was admitted to Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein on Wednesday according to his doctors. It is the second time in the past few months the three-time World Cup winner has been admitted for treatment on a tumor in his colon. In September, doctors operated on the tumor. Pelé was hospitalized for the next month before being released to continue chemotherapy. And now he’s been admitted again, though the 81-year-old icon’s publicist told AFP, “He went in for chemo. He always has to go to the hospital for the treatment.” His doctors said,...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO