Kansas congressional delegation honors Bob Dole at the World War II Memorial

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Several congressional leaders from Kansas honored former Senator Bob Dole with a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial on Wednesday morning.

Dole, who had stage 4 lung cancer, died Sunday in his sleep at age 98.

Those who participated in the wreath-laying included Republicans Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran and Reps. Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner and Ron Estes, and Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids, former Sen. Pat Roberts and former Rep. Kevin Yoder. They also spoke highly of Dole.

“Bob Dole instilled upon all of us something special. But what I will always remember is every time I saw Bob Dole, every time I heard him speak, remember where you are from, remember where you are from,” said Marshall.

“Bob Dole learned about other people and their service and sacrifice. He worked with them. He knows about the love and care of his Kansans and that reflected in the things he is so well known for as a legislator,” said Moran.

You can watch the ceremony below.

Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service with President Joe Biden in attendance and a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington.

Those events will come before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital. Dole’s casket will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol.

The Dole Institute of Politics says Biden will join former presidents, congressional leaders, friends and the Dole family for the private service Friday morning at Washington National Cathedral.

A public memorial service is set for Saturday morning in Dole’s hometown of Russell, Kansas, and followed by a private afternoon ceremony at the Kansas Statehouse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.