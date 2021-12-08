All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Eckhaus Latta has baby fever. Its newest collection, Bambino, releasing today, is a playpen of the label’s greatest hits in a Lilliputian size: itty-bitty sweatpants, bite-sized logo-ed T-shirts, and, of course, onesies. (The collection will later be released on SSENSE.) The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as one half of the brand’s design duo, Zoe Latta, had a baby, named Joy, last year. Yet Latta says Bambino was in the works before her pregnancy. “We [Mike Eckhaus and Latta] always joked about it because the best-selling item is a baby tee, which is actually a baby tee for adults.”
