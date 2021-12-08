Collection

A friend of mine recently messaged me a video of herself watching the end of the first "Die Hard" movie, commenting that it is now officially the Christmas season. For those who haven’t seen it, "Die Hard" is a movie about a cop, played by Bruce Willis, who finds himself trapped in a skyscraper on Christmas Eve with a group of terrorists holding hostages. The movie includes one of the coolest heroes and one of the coolest villains. Since its release there has been an ongoing debate whether it is in fact a Christmas movie or not. My opinion – it is the 1980s version of "Its a Wonderful Life." However, at this point saying "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie seems too much like it has already been done to death.

