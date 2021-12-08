The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Rafael Fiziev, Bob Arum, Neil Magny, Kai Kara-France, plus a major update on new WFL promotion

Run by Chael Sonnen, Submission Underground (SUG for short) is a unique promotion on the grappling competition scene. All the matches take place in an octagonal cage, similar to those known from MMA events, and are contested under the EBI rules with a 5 minutes time limit. SUG is also known for its schedule, holding on events almost every month. The promotion’s main selling point was intrigue matchups between high-level MMA fighters and grappling competitors. Big names of MMA world such as Jon Jones, Dan Henderson, Phil Baroni, Mike Perry, and Satoshi Ishii all have competed inside SUG cage. From the grappling side, world-class competitors like Craig Jones, Mason Fowler, and Roberto Jimenez made the promotion one of their regular destinations.
Comments / 0