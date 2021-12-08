ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Rafael Fiziev, Bob Arum, Neil Magny, Kai Kara-France, plus a major update on new WFL promotion

By Ariel Helwani
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 p.m. ET - I’ll quickly set the stage for the busy combat sports weekend ahead. 1:05 p.m. - UFC lightweight Rafael Riziev looks back at his memorable win over Brad Riddell at UFC Vegas 44, discusses what’s next and more. 1:25...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

EXCLUSIVE: Bob Arum discusses Tyson Fury homecoming fight options

LAS VEGAS — Even without the WBC yet to officially mandate a fight between heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and interim titlist Dillian Whyte, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told World Boxing News he is interested in making the fight anyway. The first choice of Fury and his co-promoters, Bob Arum...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Bob Arum reveals exciting number of fights Tyson Fury wants in 2022

Bob Arum has revealed that Tyson Fury wants to fight THREE times in 2020. Fury has been relatively inactive ever since returning to the sport. The Gypsy King was out the ring for love a year and a half between the second and third tussle with Deontay Wilder. That’s hardly ideal for one of the world’s greatest fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Khamzat Chimaev and Neil Magny have heated back and forth

Neil Magny and Khamzat Chimaev seem to be the UFC’s biggest ‘will they-won’t they.’ Both men have been calling each other out for a long time and it appears that will continue. Recently Dana White made waves when he said everyone in the UFC welterweight division was scared to fight...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Neil Magny
Person
Chael Sonnen
mmasucka.com

Chael Sonnen hints SUG move to FloGrappling

Run by Chael Sonnen, Submission Underground (SUG for short) is a unique promotion on the grappling competition scene. All the matches take place in an octagonal cage, similar to those known from MMA events, and are contested under the EBI rules with a 5 minutes time limit. SUG is also known for its schedule, holding on events almost every month. The promotion’s main selling point was intrigue matchups between high-level MMA fighters and grappling competitors. Big names of MMA world such as Jon Jones, Dan Henderson, Phil Baroni, Mike Perry, and Satoshi Ishii all have competed inside SUG cage. From the grappling side, world-class competitors like Craig Jones, Mason Fowler, and Roberto Jimenez made the promotion one of their regular destinations.
UFC
fightnews.com

Happy Birthday Bob Arum!

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum has hit yet another milestone. Arum, the Brooklyn-born one-time federal prosecutor whose boxing career began with “The Greatest,” turns 90 years old today. Arum is back in his old stomping grounds to promote Saturday’s ESPN-televised clash between former pound-for-king Vasiliy Lomachenko and former...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tommy Fury would lose to ‘dozens of fighters’, Bob Arum claims

Tommy Fury would lose to “dozens” of young fighters, according to Bob Arum.Former Love Island contestant Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, is set to box Youtuber Jake Paul on 18 December.Ahead of the bout in Tampa, Florida, Fury is 7-0 while Paul is 4-0 with wins against former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.Arum, co-promoter of Tyson Fury, has admitted to being uncertain around Tommy Fury’s level in the ring, saying per talkSPORT: “We don’t know if Tommy Fury would ever be an elite boxer. “I mean, I could...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen claims the UFC is targeting a Nick Diaz vs Kevin Holland matchup for 2022

Chael Sonnen has claimed that the UFC wants to book Nick Diaz vs Kevin Holland at welterweight next year. It’s been an interesting year for both Nick Diaz and Kevin Holland with regards to their mixed martial arts careers, but it hasn’t necessarily been all too successful for either of them. Holland went from 5-0 in 2020 to 0-2 with one no contest to his name in 2021, cementing a fairly dramatic fall from grace. Diaz, on the other hand, made his long-awaited return to action after six years away in an entertaining defeat to Robbie Lawler.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#Combat#Wfl#Spotify#Itunes
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury 'would like' Dillian Whyte to be his next fight', says his promoter Bob Arum as the American reveals three-fight plan next year for the 'Gypsy King'

Tyson Fury plans to fight three times next year and he would like to start with a mandatory defence against Dillian Whyte, according to his promoter Bob Arum. The 'Gypsy King' is awaiting news on his next opponent after stopping Deontay Wilder in their trilogy showdown in October. Sportsmail revealed...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bob Arum at 90: Hall of Fame promoter by the numbers

Bob Arum turned 90 today. And the Hall of Fame promoter is still going strong. The Vasiliy Lomachenko-Richard Commey card on Saturday in New York (ESPN and ESPN+) will be the 2,120th of the Top Rank chairman’s career, according to a Top Rank news release. That’s an average of almost 40 cards per year since his first promotion on March 29, 1966 in Toronto, where Muhammad Ali successfully defended his heavyweight title against George Chuvalo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
frontproofmedia.com

Bob Arum Turns 90: 2,119 Fight Cards and Counting

NEW YORK — Top Rank chairman Bob Arum has hit yet another milestone. Arum, the Brooklyn-born one-time federal prosecutor whose boxing career began with “The Greatest,” turns 90 years old today. Arum is back in his old stomping grounds to promote Saturday’s ESPN-televised quadruple-header (9 p.m. ET/6...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
prommanow.com

Chael Sonnen says Tommy Fury isn’t for the biz, Paul is ‘real fighter’

Coming in hot. UFC villain turned anti-hero Chael P. Sonnen did not hold back his feelings on Tommy Fury. Tommy is the younger brother of undisputed heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. You couldn’t really blame people who thought boxing would be in his blood and that he would probably be a natural at it. He’s only had a couple of pro bouts so it’s kind of hard to tell if it is at this point. As a barometer, his next boxing match was supposed to be against Internet menace Jake Paul on December 18. News broke that he had to pull out for undisclosed reasons causing the rumor mill to spin wildly and got people talking about him again. One of those people was Chael Sonnen.
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“I love it,” Chael Sonnen on Dustin Poirier moving up to 170 lbs if defeats lightweight champion at UFC 269

It has been a couple of years since former UFC title challenger and Bellator MMA Grand Prix quarter-finalist Chael Sonnen has retired. Since then, Sonnen has been making big moves with mass attention gathered around him by the fans. With close to a million subscribers, Sonnen’s Youtube channel has some amazing videos on fight promotion and various other things associated with MMA. Besides that, he’s doing a massive job having his own show at ESPN-MMA.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

George Kambosos Jr. returns home a hero as Bob Arum craps on victory

No sooner had George Kambosos Jr. landed in Sydney to a heroes welcome had birthday boy Bob Arum crapped on his victory parade. The Top Rank Hall of Famer Chairman sat down with FightHype in New York City two days out from the Vasyl Lomachenko fight. When asked about Kambosos,...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Bob Arum says Tyson Fury could fight three times in 2022

By Jim Calfa: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says Tyson Fury could fight three times in 2022, starting with a defense against his WBC mandatory Dillian Whyte. That’s a fight that Arum would like to make next for the unbeaten Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs), given that Anthony Joshua is tied up with a rematch against Oleksander Usyk.
NFL
worldboxingnews.net

EXCLUSIVE: Bob Arum eyes Shakur Stevenson vs Vasyl Lomachenko

LAS VEGAS — Junior lightweight world titleholder Shakur Stevenson would love to unify belts against Top Rank stablemate and fellow titleholder Oscar Valdez in his first fight of 2022, but Top Rank chairman Bob Arum has a different idea and is not in a hurry to make that fight immediately.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy