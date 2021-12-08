ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns

WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather looks more unsettled later this week. Action 2 News obtained data...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Sunshine returns on Sunday

Sunday should be a much nicer day across central Indiana with sunny skies and less windy conditions. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s and afternoon highs should be in the upper 40s. The beginning of next week looks great. Sunshine and milder weather will move into the region....
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

Cold front to bring a few strong storms and sharp drop in temps Saturday. We are certainly more humid today than yesterday and a bit warmer, as well. We are going to keep a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast. Temperatures will stay warm through the first half of Saturday. Saturday, we will have a good chance for showers early in the day; then, we expect showers and thunderstorms after 9am. The temperature will be quite warm rising into the mid 70s by 11am, then falling into the mid 60s during the remainder of the day. The winds will shift form the south to the north once the front passes at 10 to 15 mph. The dew points will plummet behind the front, as well. Rainfall amounts will be low between a tenth and quarter of an inch, but we do except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. It will cool back down again by Sunday behind a front....for a couple of days.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
WBAY Green Bay

First Alert Forecast: Sunny with warming temps to start the week!

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. Our Winter Storm continued to bring snowfall to the area throughout the morning hours. State Patrol hiring to expand Fond du Lac dispatch center. Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST. The post serves 11 counties. The State Patrol wants to expand...
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Cool temperatures and increasing sunshine to round out the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a wet and warm start to the morning, temperatures continue to tumble after a cold front moved through earlier this morning. In fact temperatures won’t be budging much from the middle 50s through the rest of today, just be sure to keep the jacket or coat handy for any plans you have on heading out. The back edge of cloud cover has already started to work through inland areas, this means increasing sunshine and clear skies for the rest of the weekend.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and cooler temperatures Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Thankfully, our weather today is going to be quiet and dry. We had a strong cold front move through yesterday that has brought us some chilly temperatures this morning. Most locations are cooling off into the 30s. A few areas such as Hamilton, Haleyville, Cullman, and Jasper have dropped into the lower 30s. You’ll likely need a coat if you are heading outside this morning. Temperatures are nearly 30-40 degrees cooler this morning compared to Saturday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds moving out of the area. High pressure will move in across the Southeast giving us plenty of sunshine today and cooler temperatures. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the upper 40s around noon. We will end up with highs in the mid 50s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful afternoon, but you’ll likely need the jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool quickly into the mid to upper 40s by 6 PM. We will likely see another chilly morning tomorrow, but warmer temperatures are on the way as we head into the new week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Toys For Tots#Extreme Weather#Action 2 News#Dhs#Marines
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions this weekend with cool mornings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly morning and mild afternoons for the weekend. Another weather system is expected to impact the area Monday night into Wednesday with a chance of showers. Mild conditions Monday and Tuesday will give way to a cool down on Wednesday. TODAY: Sunny with highs...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy