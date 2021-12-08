FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Thankfully, our weather today is going to be quiet and dry. We had a strong cold front move through yesterday that has brought us some chilly temperatures this morning. Most locations are cooling off into the 30s. A few areas such as Hamilton, Haleyville, Cullman, and Jasper have dropped into the lower 30s. You’ll likely need a coat if you are heading outside this morning. Temperatures are nearly 30-40 degrees cooler this morning compared to Saturday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds moving out of the area. High pressure will move in across the Southeast giving us plenty of sunshine today and cooler temperatures. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the upper 40s around noon. We will end up with highs in the mid 50s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful afternoon, but you’ll likely need the jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool quickly into the mid to upper 40s by 6 PM. We will likely see another chilly morning tomorrow, but warmer temperatures are on the way as we head into the new week.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO