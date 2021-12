This week, two App Store Greats join Apple Arcade alongside big updates to some excellent games on the service. With no new game announced yet, it looks like Disney Melee Mania might be the final new game of 2021 for the service barring any last minute “+" games joining in. Both of the App Store Greats joining Apple Arcade this week are essentials. The first is Oddmar+. Oddmar+ by Mobge was our 2018 Game of the Year with its gorgeous visuals and excellent controls. It is now available for every Apple Arcade subscriber to check out and is absolutely worth your time. Read our original review of the standalone release here. Check out Oddmar+ on Apple Arcade here.

