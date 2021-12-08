San Gabriel's anticipated new food hall opens this week

Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel, housing 13 food and drink vendors, opens Dec. 9. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Blossom Market Hall

San Gabriel’s highly anticipated food hall opens this week with 13 vendors, including a craft beer and local wine bar. The food hall within a former Masonic lodge will be home to chef Yonette Alleyne’s Caribbean Gourmet; Burnt Belly barbecue, from former Gus’s BBQ executive chef Kyu Yi; and mariscos operation La Olla, from husband-and-wife team Antonio Aguilar and Joei Miu, among other stalls. The second floor will be used for events and rental space for meetings, plus serve as an exhibition space for local artists. Blossom Market Hall will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays. Vendor hours may vary.

264 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, blossommarkethall.com

Bolita

A Cuban cocktail bar from the owners of El Cochinito and Café Tropical is set to open in Virgil Village Dec. 10 in the former Equal Parts space. Bolita takes its inspiration from 1950s Cuba, which riffs off its sibling concepts’ themes, and which co-owner Daniel Navarro says pays homage to his family, specifically to a great-grandfather who operated restaurants and bars in Cuba. In addition to cocktails, beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages, Bolita will offer off-menu daily pies inspired by the bar’s drinks and baked by the pastry chef at Café Tropical. The bar is indoor-only but its owners hope to add alleyway seating and a parking-lot patio. Bolita will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

864 N. Virgil Ave., Los Angeles, bolita.la

Gusto Green

Forthcoming downtown restaurant Gusto Green will be “plant-forward” in its focus on serving vegetables — and hemp. Chef Michael Magliano (formerly of Animal) won’t be cooking with CBD but will be using hemp leaves from Washington-based Ziese Farms in dishes such as chickpea-battered fried hemp leaves. The project is the latest endeavor from restaurant group Gusto 54 — which also operates Felix Trattoria in Venice — and is set to open Dec. 18 on the ground floor of the Green Street Agency building (housing a collective of businesses all related to the cannabis industry). Cocktails, natural wine, zero-proof cocktails and house-made kombucha will also be offered; the restaurant owners plan to partner with Green Street Agency to open a penthouse and rooftop bar and events space in 2022.

718 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, (323) 218-0294, gusto.green

Loam

Loam, a new restaurant at the ground floor of downtown’s Ace Hotel, fully opens this week. With a kitchen helmed by Joshua Guarneri (formerly of Bar Avalon and the Hearth & Hound), the spot launched in October with breakfast pastries and dinner; in late November brunch service began, and on Dec. 8 Loam debuts its all-day menu featuring dishes such as a BLT with pickled green tomatoes and serrano aioli, and a beetroot Reuben with Gruyère, sauerkraut and Russian dressing. Loam’s new daytime service will run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; brunch is served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; dinner is available 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays.

929. S. Broadway, Los Angeles, acehotel.com/los-angeles/eat-drink/loam

Jeff’s Table wine

Highland Park sandwich shop Jeff’s Table is releasing its own line of wines this weekend, beginning with a two-bottle series named for one of the deli’s most popular sandwiches. The line will be produced via owner Jeff Strauss’ Napa winery, Longtable Wine, and made in partnership with longtime winemaker Charles Thomas. The first release, Dirty Baby, will be available in both a Viognier ($24) and a red blend ($27) and launch through Jeff’s Table as well as Flask Fine Wine & Whisky in both Highland Park and Studio City. Online ordering will also be available.

5900 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (424) 835-5353, jeffstablela.com

