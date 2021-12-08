Somebody Burned Down The Christmas Tree Outside Of Fox News Headquarters Last Night

Well, this is not what you wanna see at Christmas time…

A man set the Christmas tree outside of the News Corporation building last night in Midtown Manhattan, New York. The building houses Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

According to Fox 59, security at the building saw a man climbing the 50-foot tall tree, located outside the office building on West 48th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The New York Fire Department was called only a few short minutes later after there was a sighting of a rubbish fire, and arrived to see the whole tree engulfed in flames.

Responding officers saw the man fleeing the scene, but was soon caught and taken into custody.

Police said that 49-year-old Craig Tamanaha has been arrested for a number of charges, like criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, criminal nuisance, endangering others, criminal tampering, and disorderly conduct.

According to NYPD, a lighter was recovered from the suspect, but it’s still unsure if that’s how the fire got started or not.

There were no injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Whether you think Fox News is the Devil, whether it’s your go-to news source, or whether you haven’t turned it on in years… this is stupid. What are we doing people?

And no, it wasn’t the Grinch…