ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested in Christmas tree fire at Fox News headquarters

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uz4Bv_0dHFo8SL00

A man was charged with arson and other crimes Wednesday for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan police said.

The tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post caught fire shortly after midnight, police said.

Photos and videos from the scene show the fully decorated tree going up in flames.

Fox News host Shannon Bream announced the fire to viewers as firefighters were working to put it out.

“This is the Fox Square in New York, outside of Fox headquarters,” Bream said. “It appears that our giant Christmas tree there, just a couple of minutes ago, was completely engulfed in flames.”

Firefighters extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.

A 49-year-old man who police said was homeless was arrested on charges including criminal mischief, arson and trespassing. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Police said the man had a lighter, but it was unclear whether any accelerant was used.

The tree had been ceremonially lit during a network Christmas special on Sunday. Its charred remains were being dismantled Wednesday.

A message seeking comment was sent to a Fox News spokesperson.

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

Man Sitting in Car Murdered at Motel Identified

A man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in a Los Angeles neighborhood early Thursday morning.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: A man sitting in the drivers seat of a silver sedan was shot and killed early Thursday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 41st Place and South Figueroa Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Armando Bueno.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Conspiracy Theorist Allegedly Killed Family ‘Over Fake Vaccine Certificate’

A German man involved in the COVID-19 conspiracy community killed his wife and three daughters after his wife was caught with a fake vaccination card, police say. German police say they believe a man, who has been referred to as Devid R., committed the quadruple murder-suicide last week. Prosecutor Gernot Bantleon told the German Press Agency on Tuesday that in a suicide note, the man indicated the couple was worried that the government would take their kids away because his wife was found with a fake vaccination certificate he’d provided to her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her father, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Mill Valley Man Who Fled To Belarus Charged With Assaulting Officers In January 6 Capitol Attack

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) – A Marin County man who has fled to Belarus was indicted on multiple charges, including the alleged assault of police officers, in connection with the January 6 attack at the United States Capitol. Evan Neumann, a 49-year-old from Mill Valley, was indicted Friday on 14 counts, including engaging in physical violence, civil disorder, along with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Neumann is among more than 700 people who have been charged in the riot, where supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol, delaying Congress’ certification of Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election. Evan Neumann as...
MILL VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Masked man vandalises religious statue with hammer in Washington

Shocking footage shows a masked man vandalising a religious statue with a hammer in Washington. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue, NE, on Sunday, December 5, 2021 and the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person of interest. Anyone who...
VANDALISM
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Bream
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Christmas Tree#Midtown Manhattan#Christmas Special#News Corp#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Post
Radar Online.com

'Sopranos' Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Ex-Husband Sentenced To 11.5 Years In Prison For Massive $300 Million Stock Scheme

Jamie-Lynn Sigler won't have to worry about running into her ex Abraxas Discala because he's going to prison. The 40-year-old former Sopranos star's first husband has been sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for orchestrating an elaborate $300 million stock scheme. Article continues below advertisement. Discala, who Sigler married when...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Family of missing nurse assistant ‘desperately worried’

The family of a missing nurse assistant are said to be “desperately worried about her”. Petra Srncova, 32, is believed to have disappeared on her way home from work at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital on November 28. She was reported missing by a concerned colleague last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect and his family found hiding in Nevada mountains with ‘camouflaged sedan’

A Capitol riots suspect has been found hiding with his family in a trailer in the mountains of Nevada and subsequently arrested on multiple charges, authorities said.Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca, Nevada, who was arrested on 1 December, is accused of attacking law enforcement officials with dangerous weapons and other crimes on 6 January when former president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Capitol Hill against president Joe Biden’s victory.Authorities said that Mr Kenyon’s whereabouts were unknown, reported KOLOTV.Two Washoe County Sheriffs deputies found a woman and two children living in a small, unheated trailer near the Peavine Mountain. When the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing sheep rescued from snow-covered Spanish summit

Amazing footage shows the moment a missing sheep was rescued from a snow-covered Spanish summit. Due to the snowstorm, 15 sheep had been missing for 9 days at an altitude of 2,400m at Pico del Turmo. Specialists from the Serviciode Montaña of Boltaña managed to locate them and put them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

4 women met Maxwell as teens. They’re accusing her as adults

NEW YORK (AP) — One was an aspiring musician looking for her big break in the show business. Another was a model striving for a leg up in British society. A third was a struggling middle school dropout. The last was an impressionable high school student. All were drawn into Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit as teenagers […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mum confronted outside home by balaclava-clad gang wielding iron bars

Terrifying video shows the moment a woman was confronted outside her home by a balaclava-clad gang wielding iron bars - who were trying to steal catalytic converters. Cllr Madhuri Bedi, an independent councillor, managed to get herself and her dog inside the house and close the door before one of the men reached her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy