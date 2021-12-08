ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Instagram CEO to appear before Senate panel

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCcbD_0dHFo6gt00

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will appear before a Senate panel on Wednesday as the company faces scrutiny over the potential detrimental impact its photo-sharing social media platform has on young people.

In September senators fired a barrage of criticism at Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, over the social-networking giant’s handling of internal research on how its Instagram photo-sharing platform can harm teens. The lawmakers accused Facebook now called Meta, of concealing the negative findings about Instagram and demanded a commitment from the company to make changes.

The next month Sen. Richard Blumenthal D-Conn., who heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, called for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on Instagram’s effects on children.

For its part, Instagram announced on Tuesday that it launched a feature that urges teenagers to take breaks from the platform and announced other tools aimed at protecting young users from harmful content on the Facebook-owned service. Instagram said that its first tools for parents will roll out early next year, allowing them to see how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits.

Comments / 0

Related
supertalk929.com

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, Blasts Instagram CEO

Tennessee United States Senator Marsha Blackburn blasted Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri Wednesday in a Senate hearing on possible reforms for Instagram and other social media outlets. Blackburn says she and American parents are frustrated with social media empty promises and failures. Senator Blackburn cited evidence of social media’s impact on children telling members that 97 percent of children ages 13-17 say they use social media and 45 percent of those also say they are online almost constantly.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
techstartups.com

Fathers of virtual reality (VR) Jaron Lanier warns: Social media is dopamine that reprograms your brain; explains why you should delete your social media accounts

There’s a popular saying that “when a product is free, you are the product.” For about two decades now, Facebook (now called Meta) has been making billions off the back of children and billions of people on its platforms. Facebook has now become part of people’s daily lives and millions of young children are now hooked to Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Excessive usage of these social platforms can be harmful when it becomes an addiction.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Consumer Protection#Senate Commerce
Popculture

'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Hackers take over Narendra Modi’s Twitter account with 73m followers and declare Bitcoin ‘legal tender’

Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account was “very briefly compromised”, his office confirmed early on Sunday, after a suspicious message naming bitcoin as India’s “legal tender” and offering a cryptocurrency giveaway was posted to his 73 million followers."The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," tweeted the prime minister’s office (PMO).It is unclear how apparent hackers gained access to Mr Modi’s personal profile or for how long it was compromised. The...
INTERNET
The Independent

How to vote on I’m a Celebrity by app, phone or text

This year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has finally reached its conclusion, with three contestants set to battle it out for the final prize.Following on from last year’s pandemic-impacted example, the 21st series of the long-running ITV reality show is once more set in Gwrych Castle, Wales. However, not everything has changed: viewers could still vote for celebrities to take part in BushTucker trials and for their favourite contestants to stay on the show.With Danny Miller, Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson all competing in the final tonight (12 December), viewers will be able to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Lindell Experiences Rejection in Libel Suit Over Hollywood Romance

Many individuals would love to read about themselves dating a Hollywood star. But not Mike Lindell. The MyPillow CEO filed suit earlier this year when the Daily Mail published a story claiming he once dated 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski for nine months. Lindell may insist the article is untrue, but even so, a New York federal judge says it’s not defamatory. On Friday, Lindell’s complaint was dismissed. Lindell sued over an article that claimed he wooed Krakowski with champagne and various bottles of liquor. Lindell, represented by Charles Harder, says he’s been clean and sober for over a decade as...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

John Lewis pulls ‘Lollita’ children’s dress following backlash on social media

John Lewis has stopped selling a children’s party dress named “Lollita” after it was criticised on social media. The maroon dress, which featured lace embroidered sleeves and a flowing knee-length skirt, is made by clothing brand Chi Chi London and was being sold on the department store’s website.Retailing for £50, it was available in sizes for children aged three to 11 years old.Social media users criticised the dress’s name, which is similar to Russian-American author Vladimir Nabokov’s 1955 novel Lolita.Lolita tells the story of a 12-year-old girl named Dolores who is sexually abused by her middle-aged stepfather, who calls her...
APPAREL
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy