Bethune-Cookman AD, head men's basketball coach Reggie Theus enjoying the ride

By Stephen Perez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
In July, former NBA star Reggie Theus packed up and moved across country for his opportunity of a lifetime — to become athletic director and head men's basketball coach at Bethune-Cookman University.

He was having a good time on the west coast, too — as an analyst for talk radio shows in Los Angeles. Still, Theus missed coaching the game of basketball.

"This was a big move for me because it was a long way from home," Theus said. "I was doing a lot of things I enjoyed, but underneath all of those ... I'm a coach."

Which is why, despite the distance, Theus marveled at the opportunity to be the Wildcats' next head coach earlier this year.

Theus takes over:Reggie Theus, NBA All-Star and former Magic guard, named AD, men's basketball coach at Bethune-Cookman

Thompson moves on:Lynn Thompson's long run at Bethune-Cookman is over, but there's more to come

The two-time NBA All-Star moved into coaching almost a decade after his playing career ended. In 2002, he began in the American Basketball Association and, over time, coached at both the collegiate and professional levels.

"I did a lot after my playing career," said Theus, who was selected ninth overall out of UNLV in the 1978 NBA Draft, earned All-Rookie honors for the Chicago Bulls and was a 13-year veteran who also played with the Orlando Magic and scored 19,015 career points (18.5 per game).

"I volunteered at a Division II school while I was doing broadcasting. I found that I was the happiest I'd ever been, aside from being a player, when I was teaching the game."

While interviewing for the head coaching job at B-CU, the athletic director role came up when Lynn Thompson left after 30 years.

Taking on both roles was not initially on Theus' radar, but when the school expressed interest in him taking over as AD, he decided to do both.

The men's basketball team is off to a 1-7 start this season and heads to North Carolina State on Thursday.

"I believe in evolving and reinventing yourself. Going after things you've never done before," Theus said. "I basically told them, if you hire me as the AD, I am also going to hire myself as the coach, and that's how that happened."

Why Bethune-Cookman?

Theus is no stranger to the Florida area, having played for the Magic in the late 1980s as his NBA career was taking off.

"I had to take a long look at the opportunity when it came," he said. "Wasn't sure how it was going to work out, but I was interested."

The location was one thing, but, Theus said, it was the willingness and confidence from the university that ultimately pushed him to come to Bethune.

"They felt I was more than capable of being the basketball coach, but I also had the attributes they were looking for in the new athletic director," he said. "I thought that was extremely cool."

What will the athletic department look like?

When a new leader takes over a program, it's common to see him put his own stamp on the institution.

Theus plans to do just that.

"Changing the culture and mentality is a big one," he admitted. "Can't get into too much detail on the specifics, but I have a lot in the works that I am hoping pans out."

The former Magic star believes the moves made prior to his hiring, such as moving to the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and his reach beyond Daytona Beach, can provide endless opportunities to bring athletes to B-CU.

The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Bulls Champion Says Michael Jordan Always Responds To His Texts, But Scottie Pippen Never Answers: "So You Tell Me Who’s Been The Better Teammate Over The Years?”

Over the past few weeks, Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has really gone out of his way to illustrate his frustrations with his former teammate, Michael Jordan. In fact, from the feelings that Pippen has recently revealed, it seems like he's never had a fondness for Jordan or the mega-star spotlight he carried around throughout his career and even into retirement.
NBA
