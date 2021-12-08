Ohatchee Lady Indians Win 3-for-All

December 8, 2021

By Al Muskewitz

East Alabama Sports Today

Girls roundup: Ohatchee beats Piedmont’s plan for containing Crook, hits 10 3-pointers in area win; Anniston, PV, Faith pick up area wins, Ragland’s Day-Jones goes over 1,0000 and more



TUESDAY’S GIRLS SCORES

Anniston 56, White Plains 41

Cherokee County 52, Jacksonville 38

Faith Christian 39, Coosa Christian 18

Glencoe 47, Southside 45

Moody 58, Alexandria 48

Ohatchee 54, Piedmont 31

Pleasant Valley 55, Weaver 27

Ragland 55, Victory Christian 30

Ranburne 73, Donoho 17

PIEDMONT – Having a player like Jorda Crook in the lineup gives a team a chance to win on any night, but the key to having sustained success is finding a way to get something done when opponents try their darnedest to take that player out of the game.



Piedmont schemed to make life difficult for Crook and her Ohatchee teammates Tuesday night, but the Lady Indians beat the strategy. They hit 10 3-pointers over the Piedmont zone designed to smother Crook down low and rode it to a 54-31 area victory.



Crook battled for her usual 20 points (and 11 rebounds), but a lot of it came after her team built a comfortable lead behind its long-range gunners. The Lady Indians (3-3) were so sharp from the outside — and defensively — they had more points off 3-pointers than Piedmont had points in the game at the end of each of the first three quarters.



“I get on to them all the time,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “They think Jorda’s Superwoman and she can be, but she can’t be that every single play to go make every play and they just throw some crazy passes.



“We say you’re going to have to step up. They’re going to double Jorda, we’re going to make them stop. I thought we did that tonight. I feel like one game last year we may have caught lightning in a bottle like that. Ten 3s in an area game, that’s good.”



Five players combined for the 10. Morgan Foushee, who couldn’t seem to miss in warmups, got the 3-for-all started by burying three in a row in the first quarter to give her team the lead for good. In fact, nine of the Tribe’s first 13 field goals stretching into the third quarter were 3-pointers.



Whitney McFry, Millie Rainwater and Crook each had two and Lindsey Zurchin had one. The Lady Indians, who hit 14 3s in their first five games and never more than four in any one of them, hit eight in the first half and had a 13-point lead.



“It was a good vibe tonight,” Foushee said. “We were just all working together. It was just a good night, period.” [** read more ]

Class 4A Area 10

CHEROKEE COUNTY 52, JACKSONVILLE 38: The Golden Eagles got off to a slow start and never recovered. They played Cherokee County even in the second half, but were behind 26-12 at halftime.



The game was fairly even in the major statistical categories, but the difference was Jacksonville’s 24 turnovers, which the Lady Warriors turned into 15 points.

Mary Hayes Johnson led Cherokee County with 13 points and four steals. Ella Gramany had 10 points and Audrey Green had nine points and five steals. Jacksonville’s Amarie Curry led all scorers with 19 points. Ashley Grant had 11 points and DeAsia Prothro grabbed 10 rebounds. [** read more ]

Class 1A Area 10

FAITH CHRISTIAN 39, COOSA CHRISTIAN 18: Anna Strautman led all scorers with 10 points as the Lady Lions improved to 3-1 in area play. Arianna Arevalo dominated the boards with 11 rebounds. Joelle Tillery had nine points, Megan Ford had eight points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.



RAGLAND 55, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 30: Sammie Day-Jones became the newest member of Ragland’s 1,000-point club when she surpassed the milestone in the first half of the game. She needed four points entering the game. [** read more ]

