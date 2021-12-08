ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheaha District Advent Festival I’m Anniston

By Lee Evancho
 4 days ago
Sunday, December 12, 2021 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm Event by Anniston First United Methodist Church Camp Lee Farm Rd, Anniston, AL 36207, United States Duration: 3 hr Everyone is welcome to join us for our second annual Advent Festival at Camp Lee. Visit our Bethlehem Market and experience the sounds, sights, tastes, and even smells of an outdoor market like the one Mary and Joseph would have encountered on their trip to Bethlehem. Stop by the stable and visit with the Holy Family. The festival is a come-and-go event and is located at the Martha Vandervoort Chapel at Camp Lee (second entrance).

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
