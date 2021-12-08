Cheaha District Advent Festival I’m Anniston

Anniston Police Dept. | Annual Christmas Toy Drive | (12/17 – 12/20) • DETAILS: We hope you can help us make some little ones smile this holiday season by dropping off toy donations at the APD. We will be accepting donations until Friday, Dec. 17th! Afterwards, we will host the Toy Drive give-away at the Station on Monday, Dec. 20th. Anyone with questions may feel free to contact us anytime at: 256-238-1800.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO