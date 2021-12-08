ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher: “Im Gonna Let This Thing Ride”

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlyers GM Chuck Fletcher joined the John Kincade Show and discussed the decision to let go former head coach Alain Vigneault. A common theme during the interview was identity. The Flyers dont seem to have one and Chuck...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bucks County Courier Times

Flyers GM Fletcher: Injuries aside, ‘we need to play better’

VOORHEES, N.J. – If it’s both optimism and pessimism you’re looking for regarding the Flyers, there’s no need to go beyond general manager Chuck Fletcher. During a Tuesday press briefing at the Flyers Training Center, Fletcher provided some encouraging news about injured players and why their return could help the team get out of its recent slump.
NHL
crossingbroad.com

Not Exactly an Inspirational Press Conference from Chuck Fletcher

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon. Russ tweeted out some details, but here’s the viral video clip/quote that came out of the press conference:. Fletcher continued on with a somewhat generic answer there, but fans and media latched onto that as the takeaway quote, and it’s not very inspirational. Surely he could have come up with something a little more encouraging. All Fletcher really has to say is something like “we hate losing, we’re as annoyed as the fans are and we want to get this thing turned around,” blah blah blah, yadda yadda yadda. You have to sell it. Optics matter.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Flyers' Chuck Fletcher, Mike Yeo meet with media after Alain Vigneault's firing

The Philadelphia Flyers are the latest team to make a coaching change, dismissing Alain Vigneault in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher and interim head coach Mike Yeo will speak with the media to discuss the move, the team's recent on-ice struggles and the timeline for a permanent replacement behind the bench.
NHL
NBC Sports

5 takeaways from Fletcher's press conference amid Flyers' frustrating start

VOORHEES, N.J. — Alain Vigneault has had to face the music recently with his team amid its longest losing streak under his watch. On Tuesday, Chuck Fletcher gave his head coach a breather and took the mic. The general manager held a press conference with his club at the quarter...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Chuck Fletcher
Broad Street Hockey

Who could Flyers trade for if Chuck Fletcher wants to shake up the roster?

The Philadelphia Flyers did the thing on Monday, finally firing Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien after eight straight losses. Mike Yeo took over as the Interim Head Coach as the Flyers then lost No. 9 in a row that night against the Avalanche. Given the position that Chuck Fletcher is...
NHL
WGR550

Casey Mittelstadt back practicing for Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres play host to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, but Casey Mittelstadt joined the team on the ice for the first time since suffering an injury on opening night. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Gm#The Vancouver Canucks
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Patrik Laine Leaves Blue Jackets.

It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ Past Streakiness Justifies Fletcher’s Patience

The Philadelphia Flyers have lost six consecutive games. They showed a lack of continuity and confidence during an uninspiring 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. They sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan, the deepest division in the NHL. A long list of injuries, most notably to Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes, has prevented them from building toward the goals that general manager Chuck Fletcher envisioned with his offseason roster turnover.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils

Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-4) are in Newark on Sunday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (8-6-4). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the first of three meetings this season between the Metro Division teams, and the first...
NHL
975thefanatic.com

Flyers Fire Alain Vigneault

Alain Vigneault is OUT as Flyers head coach according to Frank Seravalli. Not much is known at this time. But what is known is after starting off the season strong, the Flyers have lost 8 straight games and lost 7-1 in a lifeless effort. This coming off last season where the Flyers were a MASSIVE letdown. They had a 25-23 record but they had the luxury of using COVID as an excuse. This season, there are no excuses.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargano Show 12-6-2021

Today on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony opens up with news that Flyers head coach, Alain Vigneault, was fired and Mike Yeo will be taking over. Anthony also discusses the Eagles win against the Jets with Minshew (00:00-33:00). The Cuz opens up the phone lines to get the cities thoughts (33:00-3:20:34).
NHL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 12-6-2021

In today’s best of Mike open’s the show reacting to a busy weekend in Philadelphia Sports as Gardner Minshew started in place of an injured Jalen Hurts and led the Eagles to a win over the Jets, the firing of Flyers Head Coach Alain Vigneault after getting blown out by Tampa Bay last night 7-1 for their 8th straight loss and the Union dropping a heartbreaker to NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Final after getting hit with a COVID outbreak losing 11 players for the game (0:00-12:36). Brian Westbrook joins Mike to breakdown the Eagles 33-18 win over the Jets yesterday and dissect possible QB controversy for the Eagles (12:36-23:55). Taryn Hatcher joins the show to discuss the firing of Flyers Head Coach Alain Vigneault, the naming of Mike Yeo as the interim Head Coach and what to expect from the team the rest of this season following these changes and as they try to overcome the injuries they are dealing with (23:55-33:36).
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 12-7-2021

The show opens with a reaction to the latest Ben Simmons/Damian Lillard rumors (0:07-23:21). It seems that Howie Roseman wants Hurts and Reagor to succeed (23:21-46:49). Bob considers taking better draft picks over playoffs for the birds (46:49-1:09:22). Jamie is fearing the Eagles home crowd (1:09:22-1:32:10) Speak For Yourself with Bob Cooney (1:32:10-1:53:58). It’s too early to check out the standings in the NBA (1:53:58-2:18:06). Charlie O’Conner joins the show to react to Alain Vigneault’s firing (2:18:06-2:41:30). The show wraps up with a quick glimpse at the College Football Playoff (2:41:30-3:03:28).
BASKETBALL
975thefanatic.com

In the Post with Devon Givens 12-9-2021

Devon reacts to the Sixers loss, and some sad news in the NFL. The man who revolutionized what great Philadelphia sports radio is all about and in the process turned PM drive-time talk radio on its head, Mike Missanelli, can be heard on the Fanatic weekdays from 2-6pm. For over a decade on the Fanatic, Mike’s sports acumen, witty pop-cultural references and overall fun persona are just a […]
NBA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Avalanche

Looking to end an eight-game winless skid, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-4) return to the ice on Monday to host Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (12-7-6). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET ( NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). On Monday, the Flyers announced that Alain...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy