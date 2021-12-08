Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher: “Im Gonna Let This Thing Ride”

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon. Russ tweeted out some details, but here’s the viral video clip/quote that came out of the press conference:. Fletcher continued on with a somewhat generic answer there, but fans and media latched onto that as the takeaway quote, and it’s not very inspirational. Surely he could have come up with something a little more encouraging. All Fletcher really has to say is something like “we hate losing, we’re as annoyed as the fans are and we want to get this thing turned around,” blah blah blah, yadda yadda yadda. You have to sell it. Optics matter.
