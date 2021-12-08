Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher: “Im Gonna Let This Thing Ride”

In today’s best of Mike open’s the show reacting to a busy weekend in Philadelphia Sports as Gardner Minshew started in place of an injured Jalen Hurts and led the Eagles to a win over the Jets, the firing of Flyers Head Coach Alain Vigneault after getting blown out by Tampa Bay last night 7-1 for their 8th straight loss and the Union dropping a heartbreaker to NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Final after getting hit with a COVID outbreak losing 11 players for the game (0:00-12:36). Brian Westbrook joins Mike to breakdown the Eagles 33-18 win over the Jets yesterday and dissect possible QB controversy for the Eagles (12:36-23:55). Taryn Hatcher joins the show to discuss the firing of Flyers Head Coach Alain Vigneault, the naming of Mike Yeo as the interim Head Coach and what to expect from the team the rest of this season following these changes and as they try to overcome the injuries they are dealing with (23:55-33:36).

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO