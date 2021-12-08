ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Anatomy Of A Design: Nest Studio Gets Geometric With The Deco Series

aspiremetro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond Paul Schneider: What was your initial inspiration, and where did the idea(s) come from?. Jessica Davis: I am really inspired by art deco architecture and design. I think I was walking down the street in New York City and past a little curbside planter with a tree and one of...

aspiremetro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
sneakernews.com

The New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Brings Back The Reworked 574 In Black

Thanks to the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio, we’ve seen releases far more unique than anything the brand would typically offer. While some silhouettes are entirely brand new, others — like this 574 — iterate on existing classics. And though not the first time we’ve seen the shoe don ripple soles and a sartorial aesthetic, this pair is the only black colorway of its kind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Twice

Hunter Douglas Expands Design Studio Collection

Hunter Douglas has expanded its portfolio of fabrics to include exclusive collections from two esteemed artists: San Francisco-based textile designer Seema Krish and New York City-based visual artist Marcie Bronkar. The Design Studio Featured Artist series provides thoughtfully designed textiles that can be used across a variety of shading projects to complement the connected home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dwell.com

Before & After: A 1920s Row House Gets an Art Deco–Inspired Update in Queens

Imagine your 100-year-old home needed a renovation and, based on the recommendation of a childhood friend, you blithely hire the first and only architects you interview. Imagine that, in doing so, you successfully land an inspired design collective whose recent projects include workplace meditation rooms for Google. That is the kind of luck that launched the first-floor do-over of the 1920s row house Gary Comorau and Regina O’Malley share in the Glendale neighborhood of Queens, New York, which resulted in a light-filled and playful home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
weandthecolor.com

Zinebi Film Festival Campaign Design by Arce Studio

“A “non-place” is a term coined by the anthropologist Marc Augé to describe those places of transience that are not important enough to be considered as ‘places’ such as a hotel room, an airport, or a supermarket. The person does not live there and does not appropriate those spaces, with which there is rather a consumer relationship. However, and during the 2020’s lock-down, the non-places became those places where we came across other people and where we interacted with them, contexts in which up to that moment, we never used to meet or interact. So what if these non-places had an identity and were able to generate belonging?
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Cartoon Brew

Time Studios Is Developing An Animated Kids’ Series Based On An NFT Project

While some studios rush to market NFTs based on their shows, one company is going in the other direction. Time Studios, the venerable magazine’s production arm, is working on a kids’ animated series inspired by a collection of non-fungible tokens. Pablo Stanley’s Robotos project consists of 10,000 randomly generated, simply animated robot characters sold as tokens (see them here).
TV SERIES
aspiremetro.com

Peluche Sofa By Chris Wolston

Created over the course of the tumultuous past year [2020], Temperature’s Rising is a new body of work that represents an evolution for Chris Wolston. This transformation of functional objects into artful and whimsical fabricated work is not only a refreshing perspective shift for the public, but also an opportunity to further communicate Wolston as one of the most interesting and important multidisciplinary artists of the moment.
DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Davis
Northwestern University

Design and Engineering Intersect in New Event Series

Design and engineering are overlapping disciplines that fundamentally aim to address human needs. These needs, and the design and engineering processes that work to address them, were the focus of a new seminar series hosted by Segal Design Institute. Design at the Intersections, which began in October, brought together faculty...
ENTERTAINMENT
aspiremetro.com

Pantone Names “Very Peri” Periwinkle Its 2022 Color Of The Year

Pantone today introduced a new blue shade, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone as the Pantone Color of the Year for 2022. Blending the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red, this happiest and warmest of all the blue hues introduces an empowering mix of newness.
BEAUTY & FASHION
aspiremetro.com

The Architecture & Design Film Festival Makes A Triumphant Return To DC

The National Building Museum will again partner with the Architecture & Design Film Festival (ADFF) to produce and host ADFF:DC January 6-8, 2022 in Washington, D.C. ADFF:DC will offer 12 feature-length films and a selection of short films from around the world that explore a range of timely issues, including innovation and creativity in sustainability, equitable development, historic preservation and adaptive reuse, the important contributions of indigenous architects, and the dynamic nature of design leadership. Select films will be followed by Q&As featuring highly respected guest speakers. ADFF:DC also offers the first complete in-person program of the present film series in the U.S., after pandemic precautions disrupted previous events in New York and Los Angeles earlier this year.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Process#Design Inspiration#Design Thinking#Decorative Art
aspiremetro.com

Coup D’œil: 5 Design Projects At A Glance

Tartan Wallpaper | Élitis • Flooring | Bisazza • Gras bedside lamp | DCW Editions • Pillow fabric | Pierre Frey • Throw | Pendleton • Back wall and ceiling lined with peeled and painted chestnut stakes • Photo | Frenchie Cristogatin. MINNEAPOLIS,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
aspiremetro.com

B&B Italia Honors The Iconic Camaleonda Sofa With An Artful Makeover

B&B Italia marks a greatly successful year of the Camaleonda sofa, designed in 1970 by Mario Bellini and re-edited in 2020, with a one-of-a-kind installation. The New York visual artist Shantell Martin, renowned for her signature black and white drawings, took over one of the windows of the B&B Italia flagship store in Miami, located in the heart of the Design District to create a ”uniquely artistic home” for the brand, in which the Camaleonda sofa took the center stage. During a live art performance, Shantell Martin customized a white version of the iconic Camaleonda with her distinctive drawings merging the sofa into her environment like a chameleon.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hardcoregamer.com

Magic Design Studios Announces Have a Nice Death

Earlier this year, Death’s Door gave us a peek into a world where death is treated as a sort of nine-to-five job before expanding to an even bigger story about the nature of death itself. But for those who want to see the mixture of death and corporate/office life mixed together, then Magic Design Studios have you covered. The developers behind Unruly Heroes are back with Have a Nice Death, a hand-drawn 2D roguelike action-platformer announced in The Game Award’s pre-show that sees you playing as the Founder and CEO of Death incorporated themselves, Death. Unfortunately for Death, rogue employees like the Sorrows have been ignoring the rules and are stirring up more trouble on Earth and, thus creating a nightmare of paperwork, requiring Death to grab their scythe and cloak and set out to…”rehabilitate” them.
VIDEO GAMES
aspiremetro.com

Maker Monday: An Exclusive Interview With The Duo Behind She She Studio

At She She, Kate Worum and Jennifer Jorgenson form a dynamic duo in artistry and design. She She studio provides custom-designed wallpaper, fabric and home furnishings that include pillowcases and wall prints. Each product is delivered by Worum’s illustrative innovations and Jorgenson’s architectural eye, and together, they seek to create eclectic, personalized designs for clients. Introducing this week’s Maker Monday, Kate Worum and Jennifer Jorgenson.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
aspiremetro.com

Neolith Surfaces Shine At Best In Edmonton Home Luxury Event

Interior designer Lauren Kyle joined forces with Neolith North America to create a $3.8 million dollar home to host their co-produced event, The Best in Edmonton Home Luxury. Kyle opted to feature the gorgeous Neolith surfaces Strata Argentum, Mont Blanc and Zaha Stone throughout the home, including the kitchen, bathrooms and living areas to reflect all elements of luxury from the moment you step in the door. Here, we chat with Kyle about her inspiration while designing the home and why Neolith is her new go-to when it comes to luxury countertops and stonework for an elevated, richly designed home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

The Brick Bond Showroom / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

The Brick Bond Showroom / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Architects: RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Text by Lavanya Chopra. An immersive milieu that places its core product at the heart of its visual storytelling for all of posterity to behold. At The Brick Bond, conceptualised and executed for Jindal Mechno Bricks group, the humble yet most resilient fundamental of construction conjures an ingrained and palpable narrative that permeates the very walls of the space.
DESIGN
aspiremetro.com

Poggenpohl Celebrates a Major Anniversary with a Stunning New Showroom

Why is Poggenpohl debuting a new showroom in SoHo? Though its designs always feel fresh, the company has a long, proud history. Over more than a century, it has evolved from a carpentry business into a leading maker of luxurious kitchen architecture. And now, they are celebrating turning 130 by debuting new products, showing off a refreshed brand image and opening a U.S. flagship kitchen design studio that will knock your socks off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aspiremetro.com

Flag Halyard Chair And Ottoman From Rove Concepts

Perfectly balanced and built with a solid stainless steel frame and 240 meters of textured flag line, this modern industrial beauty upholds the iconic style of the original Danish design. As Hans Wegner conceived the idea for the Flag Halyard chair while at the beach, the wide-set and low frame is naturally perfect for an afternoon rest, especially when matched with the cozy comfort of a sheepskin throw and down feather-filled headrest. This set includes the matching Flag Halyard Ottoman.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy