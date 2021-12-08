Anatomy Of A Design: Nest Studio Gets Geometric With The Deco Series

Earlier this year, Death’s Door gave us a peek into a world where death is treated as a sort of nine-to-five job before expanding to an even bigger story about the nature of death itself. But for those who want to see the mixture of death and corporate/office life mixed together, then Magic Design Studios have you covered. The developers behind Unruly Heroes are back with Have a Nice Death, a hand-drawn 2D roguelike action-platformer announced in The Game Award’s pre-show that sees you playing as the Founder and CEO of Death incorporated themselves, Death. Unfortunately for Death, rogue employees like the Sorrows have been ignoring the rules and are stirring up more trouble on Earth and, thus creating a nightmare of paperwork, requiring Death to grab their scythe and cloak and set out to…”rehabilitate” them.
