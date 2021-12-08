Anatomy Of A Design: Nest Studio Gets Geometric With The Deco Series

“A “non-place” is a term coined by the anthropologist Marc Augé to describe those places of transience that are not important enough to be considered as ‘places’ such as a hotel room, an airport, or a supermarket. The person does not live there and does not appropriate those spaces, with which there is rather a consumer relationship. However, and during the 2020’s lock-down, the non-places became those places where we came across other people and where we interacted with them, contexts in which up to that moment, we never used to meet or interact. So what if these non-places had an identity and were able to generate belonging?

