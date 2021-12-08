‘Don’t Look Up’ Movie Review: A Hilarious & Horrifying Satire

If there’s anything that mid-career Adam McKay wants you to know, it’s that he and his films are relevant. Sparked by the surprise praise for the fantastic Talladega Nights as a great satire, his descent into Hollywood agitprop began in earnest with The Other Guys, where the normally-tempering presence of Will Ferrell to McKay’s audience-instructive ambitions gave way to a lengthy end-credits montage that trotted out statistics about just how much we were (and still are) being screwed by the rich, but it took a few years for it to mature into a feature. I still like The Big Short — it’s well-written, appropriately flippant in tone, and features an incredible cast — but it’s understandable how people felt patronized by McKay’s particular approach to a complicated arena like finance and bad behavior in the recession-era. Where my opinion dovetails back towards some sort of consensus is Vice, which was just awful, being the kind of smug bullshit that the director had successfully managed to avoid in practically every other film in his career, smothering the audience with a fuck-you knowingness that they, the sheeple, were responsible for Dick Cheney’s advance through the political realm. His latest film, the apocalyptic Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, should perhaps sport the moniker that was featured so many times in studio comedy trailers over the last twenty years — “From The Guy Who Brought You Vice” — because it’s more of the same, only this time it’s somehow even worse. Insert your own “rooting for the asteroid” joke here, because I’m pretty sure you’re clever enough to come up with something funnier and more provocative than McKay can.

