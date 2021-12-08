ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t Look Up’ Movie Review: A Hilarious & Horrifying Satire

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into the screening for this film, all I knew was that it brought together Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (two actors I love) and that it was a satirical, sci-fi dark comedy written and directed by Adam McKay. Being familiar with McKay’s previous work, I knew I was...

Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
CNN

'Don't Look Up' delivers a scathing satire that occasionally veers off course

(CNN) — In a grand science fiction tradition, "Don't Look Up" uses a disaster-movie framework as a metaphor for a reality-based crisis, with a huge comet hurtling toward Earth as a surrogate for indifference to addressing climate change. Yet this star-studded, extremely provocative satire at times veers off course itself, partially undermining its admirable qualities with the broadness of its tone.
imdb.com

Leonardo DiCaprio Helped Rewrite ‘Don’t Look Up’ Scene 15 Times: ‘Biggest Laugh in the Movie’

The enthusiastic first reactions to Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” ignited Oscar buzz for Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Actor race. But the A-list star did more than just act in the star-studded Netflix comedy. As McKay recently revealed in a Vanity Fair profile, DiCaprio was his co-writer when it came time to write and re-write one of his character’s most pivotal speeches in the film. The scene features DiCaprio having a breakdown on national television, and it was the actor’s request to add the moment to the movie.
phillyvoice.com

Adam McKay pokes fun at the end of the world in new satire film 'Don't Look Up'

Adam McKay is back with a new satirical film, and this time, the Philly native is making fun of an event that hasn't happened — yet. McKay's latest project is called "Don't Look Up," a dark comedy film that mocks how the world could possibly end someday and the hurdles a group of scientists must overcome to convince a society unconcerned by the looming threat.
Boston

Early reviews call ‘Don’t Look Up’ an Oscar contender and the funniest film of the year

"'Don’t Look Up' is a brilliant political satire and Adam McKay at his best. Easily the funniest film I’ve seen all year." We’re still 11 days away from the star-studded satire “Don’t Look Up” hitting theaters. But the earliest tweet-length reviews of the movie, which was filmed in the Boston area, suggest that Netflix’s big-budget comedy could be in line for “double-digit” Oscar nominations.
arcamax.com

Review: 'Don't Look Up,' but there's a scattershot satire headed your way on Netflix

Late into the unwieldy end-of-days satire "Don't Look Up," writer-director Adam McKay briefly sets aside the easy snark and broad targets and reaches for a note of awe. He just about hits it. An enormous comet has appeared in the night sky, finally visible to the naked eye after having spent months making a beeline for Earth. It's a terrifying sight but also a sublime one, a vision of inexorably approaching doom that — with an assist from a teary-eyed Leonardo DiCaprio and a gorgeously churning score by "Succession's" Nicholas Britell — can't help but stir a collective sense of wonder.
Boston

‘Don’t Look Up’ is a darkly funny satire that resonates in the COVID-19 era

Adam McKay's star-studded romp targets politicians, the media, big tech, and human nature itself. What would you do if you found out a giant comet would destroy the planet in six months? Would you live every moment with intention, maximizing your time with loved ones? Would you go off the rails and indulge in every hedonistic impulse? Or, as Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” theorizes, would you be one of the tens of millions who simply ignore the reality of scientific consensus and put their faith in a toxic mixture of snake-oil salesmen and the loudest, angriest authority figures from the political party or cable network of their choice?
timesnewspapers.com

Don't Look Up

In theaters Dec. 10 and streaming on Netflix Dec. 24. Professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DeCaprio) and PhD candidate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) inadvertently discover that a “planet killing” comet is heading for Earth. The impact is estimated to be six months from now. Notifying NASA, Dr. Mindy...
WRAL News

Review: Leo, JLaw are trying to warn us in ‘Don’t Look Up’

You know you’re in deep doodoo when that planet-destroying comet on a collision course with Earth isn’t your biggest problem. Your biggest problem: You’re the scientist who discovered the darned thing but nobody has the patience or the bandwidth or the political will to believe it. And it’s coming. In six months. That’s a fact.
Houston Chronicle

'Don't Look Up' is a satire in the mold of 'Dr. Strangelove' and 'Idiocracy'

"Don't Look Up" exemplifies a vanishing breed in mainstream cinema: the Great American One-Off, a movie designed not as a sequel, brand-extender or franchise-builder (or launchpad for same), but as something simply to be enjoyed in one sitting - full stop, with no lifetime multiversal obligations attached. For that alone,...
Variety

Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan’s Epic ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan is adding more star power to his World War II drama “Oppenheimer.” Oscar winner Rami Malek, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and “Uncut Gems” director Benny Safdie have joined an ensemble that already includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. The film, with its oh-so-commercial-sounding story about the development of the atomic bomb, is an artistic and financial risk for Nolan and Universal Studios. It carries a $100 million budget, and adult dramas have not fared too well at the box office of late, even those with major stars such as Will Smith’s “King Richard” or Damon’s...
Inverse

Don’t Look Up : Adam McKay's apocalypse satire is surprisingly poignant

In Adam McKay’s grand, apocalyptic political satire, Don’t Look Up, Ph.D. astronomy candidate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) assembles a modest meal as she makes an exciting discovery. As the redhead steeps her tea and scrapes a glob of jelly on her toast, she suddenly discovers a long-lost comet that hasn’t...
digitalspy.com

Jennifer Lawrence lines up Don't Look Up reunion for next movie

Jennifer Lawrence's long-awaited movie about Theranos is finally getting off the ground, thanks to Apple. The next collaboration between Lawrence and her Don't Look Up director Adam McKay was first announced over five years ago in 2016, to be titled Bad Blood and based on journalist John Carreyrou's Pulitzer Prize-winning book.
ABC News

Review 'Don't Look Up': You'll laugh like hell

It’s time to sit tight and assess “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay’s broadly satiric take on global disaster now in theaters en route to Netflix on Dec. 24. Is it the “cynical, infuriating, insufferably smug” lampoon of its worst reviews or “the funniest movie of 2021” to reference a rave?
vanyaland.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ Review: Come, armageddon, come

If there’s anything that mid-career Adam McKay wants you to know, it’s that he and his films are relevant. Sparked by the surprise praise for the fantastic Talladega Nights as a great satire, his descent into Hollywood agitprop began in earnest with The Other Guys, where the normally-tempering presence of Will Ferrell to McKay’s audience-instructive ambitions gave way to a lengthy end-credits montage that trotted out statistics about just how much we were (and still are) being screwed by the rich, but it took a few years for it to mature into a feature. I still like The Big Short — it’s well-written, appropriately flippant in tone, and features an incredible cast — but it’s understandable how people felt patronized by McKay’s particular approach to a complicated arena like finance and bad behavior in the recession-era. Where my opinion dovetails back towards some sort of consensus is Vice, which was just awful, being the kind of smug bullshit that the director had successfully managed to avoid in practically every other film in his career, smothering the audience with a fuck-you knowingness that they, the sheeple, were responsible for Dick Cheney’s advance through the political realm. His latest film, the apocalyptic Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, should perhaps sport the moniker that was featured so many times in studio comedy trailers over the last twenty years — “From The Guy Who Brought You Vice” — because it’s more of the same, only this time it’s somehow even worse. Insert your own “rooting for the asteroid” joke here, because I’m pretty sure you’re clever enough to come up with something funnier and more provocative than McKay can.
celebritypage.com

All-Star Netflix Movie 'Don't Look Up' Premieres In NYC

Prepare for impact. \n\nJennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill joined director-writer Adam McKay at the world premiere of DON\u2019T LOOK UP.pic.twitter.com/Nn7MqV4Z1Q. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) 1638825027. Despite the premise of the film, the intricate message is one of hope that invites viewers to trust science, especially during these...
