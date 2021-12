Submitted by Cherish Lamarche, Dir. Allure of Prophetstown. Allure of Prophetstown is reestablishing their monthly BINGO game starting this Wednesday, December 1st. The event is held in the Allure Apartments behind the skilled nursing facility and begins at 1:30. “Bingo will be held the first Wednesday of every month at 1:30, everyone is welcome. Mask wearing is strongly recommended along with social distancing”, said Allure Director Cherish Lamarche.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO