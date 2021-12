Federal health officials expanded Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to 16- and 17-year-olds as the delta and omicron coronavirus variants spread in the U.S. Eligible teens can receive a Pfizer booster at least six months after receiving their second dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday, Dec. 9. The FDA emphasizes 16- and 17-year-olds “should only receive” the Pfizer vaccine for their booster dose; adults, on the other hand, are allowed to mix-and-match, meaning they can receive a different vaccine for their booster than they did for their initial shot or shots.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO