'Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas' trailer shows cast celebrate holidays

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new film Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday movie Wednesday featuring Drake Hogestyn, Eileen Davison, Deidre Hall, Alison Sweeney and other cast members.

A Very Salem Christmas follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Horton "creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem -- but with several twists and turns you'll never see coming," an official synopsis reads.

In the trailer, one twist depicts John Black (Hogestyn) married to Kristen DiMera (Davidson).

Peacock previously aired the Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem featuring Hogestyn, Davison, Hall and Lisa Rinna in September.

Days of Our Lives is a long-running soap opera that airs weekdays on NBC.