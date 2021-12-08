ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas' trailer shows cast celebrate holidays

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCMK9_0dHFmP3n00

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new film Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday movie Wednesday featuring Drake Hogestyn, Eileen Davison, Deidre Hall, Alison Sweeney and other cast members.

A Very Salem Christmas follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Horton "creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem -- but with several twists and turns you'll never see coming," an official synopsis reads.

In the trailer, one twist depicts John Black (Hogestyn) married to Kristen DiMera (Davidson).

Peacock previously aired the Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem featuring Hogestyn, Davison, Hall and Lisa Rinna in September.

Days of Our Lives is a long-running soap opera that airs weekdays on NBC.

Comments / 1

Related
Soaps In Depth

Greg Vaughan Returns to DAYS OF OUR LIVES!

Father Eric is desperately needed in Salem so it’s the perfect time for Greg Vaughan to return to DAYS OF OUR LIVES! And in the winter preview for the soap that recently leaked, Vaughn can be seen coming home to help save his mother’s soul! Unfortunately, no official air date for his first episode back has been announced yet, but it should be coming up soon!
ENTERTAINMENT
fame10.com

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers For December 2021

December can be a fun month in the land of Days of Our Lives (DOOL)! From festive romantic encounters to holiday fun, fans may wonder what’s set to unfold in Salem over the next month? Xander will make a discovery, while Sami tries to escape. Plus, a beloved character will return! Learn about these storylines and others in the below DOOL spoilers for December 2021.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Days of Our Lives is doing a Christmas movie

Here's a holiday gift for all you Salem lovers: Days of Our Lives is doing its first-ever Christmas movie for Peacock. Soap star Eileen Davidson — who reprised her role as Kristen DiMera in the DOOL spinoff Beyond Salem for Peacock in September — is expected to star in the holiday film dubbed DOOL: A Very Salem Christmas. Davidson announced the project Monday while promoting The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for the streaming service.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Hogestyn
Person
Deidre Hall
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Chandler Massey
Person
Alison Sweeney
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

Hallmark's Wes Brown Combines Love of Music, Movies in 'Every Time a Bell Rings' [Interview]

Wes Brown is no stranger to the TV world; he's become a staple of one of the biggest TV networks we all love to indulge in. Besides starring in HBO's True Blood, the Hallmark leading man has been in several fan-favorite movies such as Love Under the Stars, Christmas in Mississippi, Wedding at Graceland, Over the Moon in Love, Sweet Pecan Summer, and he most recently starred in Every Time A Bell Rings.
MOVIES
BET

Jackée Harry To Star In 'Days of our Lives' Spinoff Film

According to Shadow and Act, Harry has joined the cast of Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, for the first-ever holiday film in the soap operas universe. The Peacock film will start streaming on Thursday (Dec. 16). The 65-year-old also announced the news on her Instagram. Known for...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Christmas Eve#Soap Opera#Nbc
Canyon News

Paulina Price Busted On “Days Of Our Lives!”

HOLLYWOOD—Well the chickens have come home to roost on “Days of Our Lives,” especially for business mogul Paulina Price. That little secret that she had been keeping about being the mother of Lani Price and not her aunt exploded in epic fashion, per usual at a wedding. Yes, Paulina was all ready to marry the man of her dreams Abe, but her daughter Chanel with a little help from ‘MarDevil’ that is the name the wicked evil has been coined in the soap community push that secret to the forefront.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
Wide Open Country

Brendan Penny Never Wants to Stop Doing Hallmark Movies

Brendan Penny is quickly becoming one of the most popular faces on the Hallmark Channel. The Canadian actor has been starring in festive feel-good films on Hallmark for years and he's easily one of our favorites to watch. From Christmas movies to the beloved Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores, we always love watching Penny onscreen.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

The Facts of Life original cast members reunite on Live in Front of a Studio Audience

It takes a lot to get 'em right, when you're learning the facts of life... By now, original The Facts of Life cast members Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn, and Kim Fields have mastered learning the facts of life. But they stopped by ABC special Live in Front of a Studio Audience to impart some of that wisdom to new cast members bringing their beloved 1980s sitcom to life.
TV SERIES
fame10.com

We Weigh In: Is DOOL’s Devil Storyline An Embarrassment To Soaps Fans?

When the good doctor on Days of Our Lives (DOOL), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), was first possessed by the Devil in the mid 1990s, it sent shockwaves through daytime television. Among the surprised viewers, many were deeply offended — although whether it was a matter of taste or faith is hard to say!
TV SERIES
Parade

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love Brings Another Real-Life Love Story to the Small Screen

A Godwink is an experience someone has that is so incredible that it is seen as a sign of divine intervention. Often mistaken as mere coincidence, Godwinks are seen as an answer to prayer. In Hallmark Movies & Mysteries latest Godwink movie, two strangers meet by chance out of town and discover not only a new sense of purpose but also love. Here’s what we know about the film including an exclusive sneak peek!
MOVIES
Distractify

The Handsome Men of Hallmark Movies Welcome You to the Holidays!

If Hallmark Holiday Movies had a king, it would be Cameron Mathison. First, the bad news, he is married and has two children. Cameron, and his teeth, began his career as a model before spending 13 years on All My Children. His relationship with Hallmark is as deep as his dimples, with multiple movies on his resume. Where he really shines is in their holiday movies. Our favorite is Holidaze with Jennie Garth (Beverly Hills 90210) — yes, a bed and breakfast is involved.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
227K+
Followers
46K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy