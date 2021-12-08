WATCH: Pats Teammate Had Hilarious Response to Mac Jones' 'MNF' Performance

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was limited during his team's 14-10 Monday Night Football win against the Buffalo Bills.

It wasn't because of rookie struggles or an injury, rather aggressive wind at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo changing the Patriots' offensive scheme to include 46 rushing plays and only three passing attempts.

Linebacker Matthew Judon jokingly threw shade at the rookie quarterback after the Patriots' victory -- which extended their lead in the AFC East Division standings and re-secured sole possession of first place in the AFC -- while addressing reporters after the game.

"Just hats off to the offense, really, everybody, probably besides Mac, he really didn't do nothing besides hand the ball off," Judon said with a smile via ESPN .

In fairness, Jones did complete the majority of his passes, throwing for 19 yards and a 67% (rounding up) completion percentage.

Plus, the No. 15 overall pick has gotten plenty of praise otherwise for his contributions to the Patriots' turnaround in 2021.

Fanduel lists Jones as having (-500) odds to win the league's top offensive award for first-year players, ahead of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (+350), who was previously listed as the favorite prior to New England's recent turnaround.

Jones has thrown for 1,397 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions on 120 of 173 passing during New England's seven-game winning streak.

New England had previously won the AFC East during 17 of the last 19 years prior to the 2020 season, beginning in 2001 during former Pats quarterback Tom Brady 's first season as a starter. The only two seasons New England hadn't won the division were 2002 and 2008 when Brady experienced a season-ending injury in Week 1.

