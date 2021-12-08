Southwest Airlines says travel demand is improving, forecasts fourth-quarter profit

As the world prepares for another surge in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant, the international travel demand is expected to remain grim for a couple of months. The shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) lost all the gains achieved this year as investors became weary of a decline in passenger traffic. Notably, UAL stock has lost $12 billion in market capitalization since February 2020 despite just $5.5 billion of operating cash burn in the same period. Considering the negative impact of the Omicron variant for a quarter, Trefis believes that there is a sizable upside in United Airlines stock. Moreover, domestic travel contributes almost 60% of United Airlines revenues and is likely to support earnings amid the ongoing international travel restrictions. Our interactive dashboard highlights United Airlines During 2008 Recession vs. Now. (related: Air Travel Demand To Push Boeing Stock Higher?)

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO