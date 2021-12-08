ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines says travel demand is improving, forecasts fourth-quarter profit

By Leslie Josephs, @lesliejosephs
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast and lowered its fuel price estimate. The carrier says 2022 will be a "transition" year but it still expects profits. It published its forecast ahead of investor day presentations. Southwest Airlines on Wednesday said it expects to be profitable in the fourth quarter,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Gas Prices#Air Transport#Omicron
