TJ Watt Isn't Even Close To MVP

By Justin Cooper
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger spoke to the media and started making the case for TJ Watt to be named NFL MVP. While the odds are currently a long shot, Ben Maller thinks they aren't nearly long enough.

Ben Maller: "We can start with the fact, and this is the biggest problem Watt has, the Steelers aren't good. They're average. Pittsburgh is a long shot to even make the playoffs...I don't doubt that you'll get the rogue football scribe, the hardo football writer that will vote for TJ Watt so they can make it all about them...outside of that, FORGET ABOUT IT!"

Related
ClutchPoints

TJ Watt’s angry reaction to Steelers getting pummeled by Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers got quite a beating in their Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and TJ Watt was absolutely disappointed with the result. Pittsburgh headed into the game with high hopes of winning, especially with Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick returning to the lineup to bolster their defense. Instead of a close game, however, the Steelers were destroyed by Joe Burrow and the Bengals 41-10.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers receive worrisome news regarding TJ Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers look downright awful against the Minnesota Vikings during Thursday Night Football. Nothing is working on offense and the defense looks completely lost. To make matters worse, things aren’t looking great for TJ Watt. According to Burt Lauten, TJ Watt is questionable to return with a groin...
NFL
ClutchPoints

TJ Watt injury update amid troubling groin issue, revealed

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt was sidelined due to a groin injury in the third quarter of the Steelers’ 28-36 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Watt originally headed for the sidelines in the second quarter, and did not resume play in the third. However, the exact moment or play that led to Watt’s groin injury is unclear, but Ian Rapoport states that Watt is to undergo further tests today.
NFL
wearebreakingnews.com

TJ Watt Is Activated By The Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH – Less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19, Steelers defender TJ Watt was activated from the reserve / COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Watt tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and came off protocols with a second negative test on Saturday morning. TJ...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

It gets worse: TJ Watt placed on COVID list

Things have gone from worse to even worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A day after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 41-10, the Steelers have announced outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been played on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt expected to undergo tests for latest injury

TJ Watt is having another incredible year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, he has been dealing with injuries throughout the season. Entering Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, Watt 16 sacks and 16 TFL. That is already Watt’s career-high mark for sacks in just 11 games played. Though...
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers update TJ Watt's status vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense just got a huge boost ahead of their AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Linebacker TJ Watt is out of COVID-19 protocols and activated off the Reserve/COVID-1`9 list, the team announced Saturday morning. He was added to the COVID-19 list on Monday, but cleared the NFL’s protocols in time for Sunday’s game.
NFL
wtae.com

Steelers: TJ Watt activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt is expected to play on Sunday at home against the Baltimore Ravens after being cleared Saturday morning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the organization. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
NFL
247Sports

Ben Roethlisberger endorses TJ Watt for NFL MVP

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end TJ Watt is in the middle of another incredible season, totaling a league-leading 16 sacks and 16 tackles for loss entering the NFL’s Week 14. Watt also has 47 tackles, four pass breakups, and four forced fumbles. During a press conference Tuesday, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger...
NFL
Steelers Depot

TJ Watt Named AFC’s Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 13

In news that should come as absolutely zero surprise, Pittsburgh Steelers OLB TJ Watt has been named Week 13’s AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his terrific performance Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Watt finished Sunday’s win with six total tackles, six QB hits, 3.5 sacks, three tackles...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers TJ Watt injury is no big deal, kids

The Steelers took a tough loss against the Vikings last night. Despite an inspiring second half comeback, Pittsburgh came up short with the final score of 36-28, in favor of Minnesota. Along with the loss, the Steelers played a large portion of the game without their top pass-rusher, T.J. Watt. The outside linebacker left the field during the first half of the matchup and was unable to return after suffering a groin injury.
NFL
Steelers Depot

TJ Watt Fined For Taunting Penalty Against Ravens

TJ Watt came away from his Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens with 3.5 sacks and a win. He’s also coming away from it with a fine. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Watt has been fined $10,300 for a taunting penalty in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.
NFL
Black Enterprise

Odell Beckham Jr. Becomes First Black NFL Player To Request Crypto Salary In CashApp Partnership

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have parlayed his new contract with the Los Angeles Rams into a partnership to help promote CashApp as a Bitcoin platform. Beckham was signed by the Rams less than one week after his previous team, the Cleveland Browns, released him on Nov. 5. Last Monday, Beckham tweeted how he would be receiving his paychecks for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Steelers Pro Bowler demands Ben Roethlisberger gets benched

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled of late, failing to win in each of their past three games. Amid the team’s woes, one former Steelers defender had some critical comments regarding the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Former Steelers Pro Bowler Ryan Clark didn’t hold back...
NFL
