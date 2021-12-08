TJ Watt Isn't Even Close To MVP
Ben Roethlisberger spoke to the media and started making the case for TJ Watt to be named NFL MVP. While the odds are currently a long shot, Ben Maller thinks they aren't nearly long enough.
Ben Maller: "We can start with the fact, and this is the biggest problem Watt has, the Steelers aren't good. They're average. Pittsburgh is a long shot to even make the playoffs...I don't doubt that you'll get the rogue football scribe, the hardo football writer that will vote for TJ Watt so they can make it all about them...outside of that, FORGET ABOUT IT!"
Comments / 1