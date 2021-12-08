TJ Watt Isn't Even Close To MVP

The Steelers took a tough loss against the Vikings last night. Despite an inspiring second half comeback, Pittsburgh came up short with the final score of 36-28, in favor of Minnesota. Along with the loss, the Steelers played a large portion of the game without their top pass-rusher, T.J. Watt. The outside linebacker left the field during the first half of the matchup and was unable to return after suffering a groin injury.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO