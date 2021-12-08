Tight End Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 14

College football’s regular season is over and the 42 matchups for the 2020-21 bowl season are set. The CFB Playoff begins on Dec. 31 with Cincinnati and Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, followed by Georgia and Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The winner of those two games will square off in Indianapolis on Jan. 10 for the national championship. It's no secret the semifinal playoff games are must-see matchups, but there's also no shortage of quality bowl contests outside of the four-team playoff. The New Year's Six slate features entertaining matchups between Notre Dame and Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, Utah-Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and Michigan State-Pitt in the Peach Bowl. Outside of the New Year's Six, the Outback Bowl (Arkansas-Penn State) and Cheez-It Bowl (Clemson-Iowa State) are two must-see matchups. The bowl season officially kicks off on Dec. 17 with two games, with six on tap for Saturday, Dec. 18.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO