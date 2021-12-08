ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tight End Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 14

By Mark Strausberg
AthlonSports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm a little scared to highlight the fact that Travis Kelce is atop my Week 14 fantasy tight end rankings. But the reasoning might be kind of silly. It's not because I have him ranked as the No. 1 tight end this week. It's because I highlighted Logan Thomas in this...

athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Quarterback & Tight End Streamers: Week 13 (2021 Fantasy Football)

As we get closer and closer to the fantasy playoffs, both the quarterback and tight end streaming landscape is starting to look less enticing. It’s Week 13 and I’m definitely feeling unlucky. There are quite a few quarterbacks to choose from but most have unfavorable matchups. And tight ends? Let’s just say, at the end of each season we have less and less to choose from. Players like Dan Arnold gave us hope for a while only to break our heart two weeks in a row. I sure hope you listened to me a few weeks back and picked up Pat Freiermuth for good. The kid may be the best option on the Steelers not named Diontae Johnson.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Gardner Minshew News

Gardner Minshew made his first start for the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, leading his NFC East team to a win with Jalen Hurts sidelined. It doesn’t sound like Minshew will get a second start, though. The Eagles have reportedly made it clear that Hurts will start following the bye...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Raiders#American Football#Ppr#Hoosiers
WCIA

Illini tight end Daniel Barker declares for NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois tight end Daniel Barker officially declared for the NFL Draft Friday night. The Illini’s all-time touchdowns leader for a tight end (11) just wrapped up his fourth season in Orange and Blue, scoring a rushing touchdown in the team’s blowout win over Northwestern. Barker participated in senior ceremonies before the game. […]
NFL
dbknews.com

Maryland football tight end Chig Okonkwo declares for NFL Draft

Chig Okonkwo runs around the edge during Maryland football's 59-18 loss to Michigan on Nov. 20, 2021. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) After a strong end to his senior campaign, Chig Okonkwo is going pro. The tight end announced Tuesday that he is declaring for the NFL draft but will play one...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Week 13 NFL Survivor Rankings

Editor’s Note: NBC Sports Predictor: Play for FREE and win huge jackpots up to $100,000! Download the app today. If you are still alive in Survivor, you are getting close to the end. It's probably a good idea to split the pot with the remaining entrants. If you decide to try and take the whole thing, good luck my friends.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Ranking All 42 College Football Bowl Games: From Must-See to Must-Miss

College football’s regular season is over and the 42 matchups for the 2020-21 bowl season are set. The CFB Playoff begins on Dec. 31 with Cincinnati and Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, followed by Georgia and Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The winner of those two games will square off in Indianapolis on Jan. 10 for the national championship. It's no secret the semifinal playoff games are must-see matchups, but there's also no shortage of quality bowl contests outside of the four-team playoff. The New Year's Six slate features entertaining matchups between Notre Dame and Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, Utah-Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and Michigan State-Pitt in the Peach Bowl. Outside of the New Year's Six, the Outback Bowl (Arkansas-Penn State) and Cheez-It Bowl (Clemson-Iowa State) are two must-see matchups. The bowl season officially kicks off on Dec. 17 with two games, with six on tap for Saturday, Dec. 18.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 14)

Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The 14th weekend of the 2021 season was headlined by Alabama's win over Georgia in the SEC Championship, Michigan's dominant performance against Iowa in the Big Ten title game, and Cincinnati's victory versus Houston to finish 13-0. Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati take the top four spots, with Notre Dame at No. 5 and Baylor at No. 6 in the post-Week 14 top 25 rankings. With the 14th week of the 2021 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Miami Football: Hurricanes Banking on New Head Coach Mario Cristobal to Lead Program Back to National Prominence

Mario Cristobal is from Miami, played his college ball with the Hurricanes from 1989-92 and later coached as an assistant in Coral Gables from 2004-06. In other words, he’s the perfect coach to take over at Miami. Cristobal’s hire on Monday is undoubtedly a good storyline for the program and an upgrade over Manny Diaz, as his roots in the city and recruiting ability will help the ‘Canes win battles to keep talent at home. However, focusing only on Cristobal undersells what’s really going on: Miami is trying to get its act together and become a player once again in the world of college football. Cristobal’s arrival is the key (and headline) cog in all of this, but Monday could be a turning point for the program.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominees Announced

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the NFL announced the nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. First established in 1970 and later renamed in honor of the late Hall of Fame running back, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is considered the league's most prestigious honor as it's presented annually to a player honoring them for their volunteer and charity work, as well as their accomplishments on the field.
NFL
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: Get to Know Nebraska Tight End Austin Allen

Nebraska TE Austin Allen is a walking matchup nightmare, and he’s flying under the radar heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. The 2022 NFL Draft class is loaded with talent at the tight end position. The top prospects in the position group all fit the mold of the modern, prototypical tight end: solid route runners and pass catchers first, blockers second. Nebraska tight end Austin Allen is a little different in that regard.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys update: Report that Alvin Kamara not expected to play; Micah Parsons is Defensive Rookie of the Month

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to play the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, there is speculation that one of the Saints best players will not be able to go. Running back Alvin Kamara has missed the last three games with a knee injury, but was limited in practice this week and was officially designated as questionable for the game. Reports are starting to trickle out that he is not expected to play.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Prediction and Preview

It's déjà vu all over again as Cleveland hosts Baltimore just two weeks after the Ravens won 16-10 in their own building. It was an ugly contest in which Justin Tucker kicked three FGs and neither team cracked the 310-yard mark on offense. Lamar Jackson was awful as a passer, throwing four interceptions, but his one touchdown pass to Mark Andrews was the difference in getting the win.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy