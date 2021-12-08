ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Clinics offer COVID vaccines, booster shots in Kern County

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
Health officials are strongly urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, if they haven't been already.

For double dosed Americans, they're recommending a booster shot.

There's a few opportunities to do so here in Kern County.

Until Friday residents can get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds. It is a walk-up clinic although residents are encouraged to make an appointment here.

The Boys and Girls Club is also hosting vaccine clinics throughout the month of December. They'll have all three vaccines available for those who qualify.

Their next clinic will be next Wednesday at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street. The clinic will run from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

