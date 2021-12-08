ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

2 women injured after a two-car collision in Holland Township (Holland, MI)

 4 days ago

On Tuesday, two women were hurt following a traffic collision in Holland Township.

The two-vehicle accident took place on U.S. 31 and Felch Street. The incident sent electric lines into the road, causing officers to shut north and southbound lanes. The preliminary investigation showed that a 20-year-old Holland Township woman, driving a 2014 Toyota Sedan, ignored a red light at US 31 as she was going east on Felch Street.

December 8, 2021

