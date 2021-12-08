ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Career Corner: Don’t Allow Career Challenges to Ruin Your Holiday

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RGMJ_0dHFldQs00
Image via Pexels.

Many of the songs around the holidays declare that this is the “happiest time of the year”. And hopefully, that’s true for you.

However, your problems don’t disappear just because it’s the holiday season. And comparing the happy lives of others to your own struggles around this time is a surefire way to make for depressing festivities.

You probably won’t be able to solve all of your problems in the coming weeks like some Christmas miracle out of a movie. But you can still get more enjoyment out of the season by redirecting your perspective.

For instance, Wendi Weiner of Above the Law cautions against the hazards of comparing your circumstances to what you see on social media.

Seeing the way others celebrate their holidays can put an idealized picture in your head of what your celebrations should look like. But it is okay if you have to make adjustments or acknowledge things are not the same.

Distant family might inquire into aspects of your career that you feel a bit insecure about this year, perhaps because you are still not where you want to be due to Covid. It’s your choice how to respond, whether that means honestly saying you would rather not get into that this year, or allowing yourself to be honest and unashamed.

It could also be the case that someone close to you is sick and that will also alter your holiday plans. Trying to cleave to the way things used to be in a world that has drastically changed is only setting yourself up for disappointment.

Be realistic about what traditions might need to be tweaked, and don’t feel like a failure for not being able to do your entire holiday routine. This is a time to do what makes your family happy, not what movies and pictures on Instagram make you feel is the right way to celebrate.

This holiday season may look different, but that is okay.

For more tips on how to avoid entrenching yourself in a negative holiday mindset, read the post from Above the Law here.

___________

Image via Wilmington University.

Wilmington University, the sponsor of BUCKSCO Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilmington University#Christmas#Pexels
thesimpsonian.com

Shortened break doesn’t ruin holiday hopes

Just like Black Friday deals this time of year, winter break is 50% off. Winter break 2021 is only half as long this year compared to last year. Half as long means half as much recovery and half the potential earnings from a job as well. Half is a word...
INDIANOLA, IA
BUCKSCO.Today

Why the Holiday Time is the Best Time To Network

Why is holiday time the best time to network? Whether unemployed, self-employed, or employed, there are many reasons, so put some jingle in your mingle!. Holiday time is a perfect time to touch base with folks either in person or online, whether you reach out to meet someone new or build deeper relationships with people in your network.
CELEBRATIONS
hearthandmade.co.uk

Turn Your Hobby Into A Career; Here’s 3 Ways To Do It With Ease

Deep down, pretty much everyone everywhere has the dream of turning their most loved hobby into a career. It might be writing or computer building, drawing or organising local events, everyone wants to work full time on what they are truly passionate about in their spare time. Turn Your Hobby...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
Lite 98.7

Don’t Let These 5 Grammar Mistakes Ruin Your Christmas Card

You'll want to avoid these five common mistakes everyone seems to make when sending out Christmas cards. If you're like me, you probably enjoy receiving holiday greetings from friends and family. While it's nice to be thought of during the holidays, I can't help but cringe when reading some of the cards I tend to receive every year.
STACK

How to Prevent the Holidays from Ruining Your Progress

It happens every year. You finally get into a good self-care routine just in time to spoil it all during November and December. Overeating and neglecting exercise during these two months are now just as much of a tradition as the holidays themselves, not to mention the extra stress that tends to creep up this time of year. You hear rumors of people who manage to stick to their routines and keep from falling off the wagon, but it seems more like a myth. Well, here are some tips that people follow to stay on track during this time of year:
YOGA
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
Distractify

Student on TikTok Learns Embarrassing Fact About Herself After Watching Recorded Classes

Research has indicated that it takes anywhere from 18–254 days for something to become a habit. The "golden number" however is 66 days. So if you're trying to force yourself to make some changes in your life, like taking a multivitamin every day, eating healthier, or lighting fireworks in your backyard before you start your workday to kick off things right, then you'll need to do it consistently for a little over two months.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
miami.edu

Want to recharge your career in 2022? Custom Career Content can help

Looking for a career boost for 2022 and want advice? Thinking about shifting gears? Custom Career Content from the University of Miami Toppel Career Center provides alumni with an all-in-one virtual career platform that has the tools and resources to help you on your way. Career Coaches. Depending on your...
EDUCATION
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
SHOPPING
MyStateline.com

Develop Your Career with Anchor Harvey

Anchor Harvey is an engineer’s dream. Paulo, Jesse and Marshall share their career journeys with Michelle as we tour the company’s headquarters.
JOBS
techgig.com

Follow these 7 tips to thrive in your programming career

We want to advance in your career or simply in the profession of a programmer . If you are struggling to climb the corporate ladder, you are at the right place. Growing as a. does not only have a lot to do with your hard skills, it's also about soft skills and your own mental model.
COMPUTERS
ohmymag.co.uk

This new dating trend could ruin your holidays

As much as we hate to admit it, most of the dating trends are disastrous to our mental health. Even though dating is fun, some of these trends take all the fun out of it. From soft launching and cricketing to revenge dating, there are dating trends that are sure to put you in a bad mood. And if that was not enough, obnoxious dating trends around the holidays are becoming more and more popular.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy