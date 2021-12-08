ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pelé in hospital due to colon tumor, to be released in days

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOVaa_0dHFlamh00
FILE - Brazilian Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw at the Kremlin in Moscow, Dec. 1, 2017. Pele was hospitalized once more in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment. Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, that the 81-year-old soccer legend is “stable and expected to be released in the next few days.” (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment.

Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday that 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “stable and expected to be released in the next few days.”

Pelé’s assistant Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press that Pelé is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August.

Pelé was briefly put in intensive care after surgery on his colon. He was discharged on Sept. 30, almost one month after being hospitalized, and doctors said he would begin chemotherapy.

Kely Nascimento, a daughter of Pelé’s living in the United States, posted a picture of one of his sisters and her father in hospital. Both were smiling.

“My father finished a procedure that was scheduled for months,” Nascimento said. “In two or three days he will go back home to enjoy Christmas.”

Pelé had been recovering at his home in Guarujá, outside Sao Paulo. He published several videos and photos on his social media channels showing his health is improving.

The Brazilian’s latest Instagram post was published Tuesday; a picture of him and another World Cup winner, Germany great Franz Beckenbauer.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Before his health scare, Pelé had been staying out of the public eye following the cancer-related death of his brother, Jair, in March 2020.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Soccer Legend Pelé, 81, Fuels Reports Of Dire Colon Cancer Complication After Visiting Hospital For Scheduled Chemo Treatment In Tumor Battle

Soccer superstar Pelé had pulses racing on Wednesday after reports emerged claiming a complication related to his colon cancer landed him in the hospital. His two oldest daughters revealed, however, that their 81-year-old father had been at the hospital for chemotherapy that had been on his schedule for months.
CANCER
The Associated Press

Pelé to remain in hospital for “a few days” for exams

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé said Thursday he will remain in a hospital in Sao Paulo “for a few days” to undergo new exams on his colon tumor. The 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was brought to the Albert Einstein hospital this week for chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor found during routine exams at the end of August. Pelé was hospitalized for almost one month due to the surgery to remove it.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Franz Beckenbauer
Person
Pelé
Yardbarker

Brazilian soccer legend Pele back in hospital for colon tumor treatment

Brazilian soccer icon Pele has been hospitalized to receive ongoing treatment for a colon tumor, Reuters reported Wednesday via the Sao Paolo's Hospital Albert Einstein. The three-time World Cup winner, 81, was initially hospitalized for several weeks back in September when a tumor was found during routine tests, and he had to undergo surgery. At the time, it was reported he would also have to undergo chemotherapy.
CANCER
World Soccer Talk

Football great Pele hospitalized for tumor treatment

Sao Paulo (AFP) – Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized for treatment of a previously identified colon tumor, his doctors said Wednesday, the latest health issue for the 81-year-old icon. The three-time world champion was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo “for follow-up treatment of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Colon#Ap#Brazilian
Deadline

Pelé Hospitalized For Cancer Treatment In Brazil, Second Time This Year

Arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, Pelé, was admitted to Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein on Wednesday according to his doctors. It is the second time in the past few months the three-time World Cup winner has been admitted for treatment on a tumor in his colon. In September, doctors operated on the tumor. Pelé was hospitalized for the next month before being released to continue chemotherapy. And now he’s been admitted again, though the 81-year-old icon’s publicist told AFP, “He went in for chemo. He always has to go to the hospital for the treatment.” His doctors said,...
WORLD
AFP

Pele says expects to be out of hospital in 'a few days'

Brazilian football great Pele downplayed his latest health issue Thursday after he was hospitalized to undergo chemotherapy for a colon tumor, saying he would be there for just "a few days." Pele underwent surgery for the tumor on September 4, spending a month in the hospital before being released to continue chemotherapy.
WORLD
TMZ.com

Soccer Legend Pele Hospitalized, Receiving Chemo For Colon Cancer

Pele is hospitalized in Brazil -- where the soccer legend is undergoing chemotherapy treatments -- this months after the soccer G.O.A.T. found out he had colon cancer. The 81-year-old FIFA "Player Of The Century" is receiving chemo at Sao Paolo Hospital Albert Einstein, the hospital and Pele's assistant announced this week, in an effort to treat cancer found during a routine exam in September.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
townandcountrymag.com

Princess Charlene of Monaco's Father Says She Will Come Out of Treatment "Much Stronger"

Last month, Princess Charlene of Monaco entered a treatment facility suffering from "exhaustion, both emotional and physical," according to her husband, Prince Albert. While there have been few updates since then as to the princess's condition, her father, Michael Wittstock, recently spoke out to the South African press. "Based on...
WORLD
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her father, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

680K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy