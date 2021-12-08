ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The ’70s Weren’t All Bad

By Matt Zoller Seitz, @mattzollerseitz
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic-choked streets and grimy tenement hallways. Gunfights and car chases. Mobsters, street gangs, urban blight, pervasive corruption. Plainclothes cops chasing suspects through alleyways and beating them senseless. This was the dominant mode of New York cinema in the 1970s, and the all-is-lost vibe produced countless masterpieces steeped in cynicism, paranoia, and...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

If the multiverse is real, then we live in the best of all possible universes. Why? Because we live in the one in which Michelle Yeoh gets to star in movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once. The latest in A24-core stars Yeoh as Evelyn, or, rather, as Evelyns, a Chinese American woman who is recruited to stop an evil spreading across multiple universes. This means Yeoh plays seemingly endless variations on Evelyn across space and time, including a chef, a star, a soldier, a man, a space peasant, and a sign-spinner fo a pizza place. The funny and fast-paced Yeoh vehicle is from Daniels, the double-Daniel director duo behind the even weirder Swiss Army Man. Everything Everywhere All at Once is out on March 25, 2022.
MOVIES
styleweekly.com

The Swinging ‘70s

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has a lovely sense of swing and shagginess, suggesting the wandering spirit of other ‘70s-set movies such as Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused.” Both directors understand the American ‘70s on deeper terms than mere clothing décor and top singles, capturing a permissiveness that has long sense evaporated from contemporary life—for both better and worse.
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home review roundup: What are the critics saying?

The first reviews to Spider-Man: No Way Home are in following the film’s world premiere.On Monday (13 December), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie was unveiled in Hollywood, with spoiler-free reactions rolling in on social media soon after.There has been a particular sense of excitement surrounding this release due to the secretive nature of its production. After it was revealed that several non-MCU characters from previous Spider-Man films would be in the film (including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro), many assumed that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would show up in some form.While that detail is...
MOVIES
Vulture

West Side Story’s Mike Faist Wishes He Got to Sing ‘America’

From the very first trailers for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, one character popped off the screen — the scraggly John Mulaney lookalike playing Riff, leader of the Jets. Without taking anything away from Russ Tamblyn’s jovial performance in the 1961 film, this new Riff is something different. He’s a true street rat, almost feral with a live-wire charisma. Since the film started screening, viewers and critics alike have been asking: Who is this guy?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diahann Carroll
Person
Irene Cara
Person
Christopher Reeve
Person
Walter Matthau
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Dustin Hoffman
Person
Justin Henry
Vulture

Good Luck Making Sense of This French Biopic About Céline Dion, or, Pardon, ‘Aline Dieu’

Ah, the Cannes Film Festival, host of some of the world’s most daring cinema, like, for instance, a movie about Céline Dion that uses the music of Céline Dion but for reasons that remain inexplicable to us Americans, refers to her as “Aline Dieu.” Above, you can watch the trailer for Aline, a film directed by and starring Valérie Lemercier that asks the daring question: “What if you made a biopic about a French Canadian woman thrust into international fame and a romance with her older, married manager but decided to call her Aline for some reason?” Aline was released in France last November, played out of competition at Cannes this June, and will finally voyage to America January 21. Vulture’s own Rachel Handler saw the movie this summer, and luckily the trailer quotes extensively from her reporting. Aline is somehow not a project dreamed up in an episode of Call My Agent!, though you can totally imagine Hervé proudly pitching the name Aline.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Summer of Soul’: How Questlove Tells a Story of Black Music and Culture Almost Erased From History

Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, is the director behind the documentary “Summer of Soul,” which captures an important part of Black history, culture and music. In 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place, a series of concerts that came to be collectively referred to as a Black Woodstock, except unlike Woodstock, it was nowhere to really be seen. The shows were unknown even to most music cognoscenti until Thompson discovered there were over 40 hours of footage in existence, captured by producer Hal Tulchin. From footage of Stevie Wonder at a turning point in his career to Mavis Staples duetting with...
MUSIC
Vulture

It Took an Artist to Make a Great Film About Art-Making

Hollywood doesn’t often get art right. From The Agony and the Ecstasy, about Michelangelo yelling at the pope, to Lust for Life and its martyrdom of Vincent van Gogh, to Velvet Buzzsaw, which features Jake Gyllenhaal as a mean L.A. critic — a character supposedly based on me — most films about the art world seem to be made by a bunch of dramatizing romantics acting out what they think it is to be an artist. Maybe it’s because being an artist is such an internal, private thing. How do objects interact with one’s times? What is the role of talent, luck, drive, jealousy, and lifestyle? Most movies about artists seem fake to anyone in the art world. It may come as no surprise, then, that the three best movies about the mysteries of the creative process and a life lived in art were all made by the painter Julian Schnabel. Those movies are Before Night Falls, which tells the story of Cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas; At Eternity’s Gate, the only film about van Gogh worth watching because it’s about making art and not twisted myths about suffering; and, best of all, Basquiat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#American#New Yorkers
hazard-herald.com

Duran Duran weren't always friends

Duran Duran “didn’t start off as friends”. Singer Simon LeBon admitted his relationship with the rest of the band – which currently also includes Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor – has changed a lot over the years and even their differences help make the ‘Reflex’ group as good as they are.
MUSIC
ValleyCentral

‘Selena’ added to National Film Registry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry include an epic Star Wars and Lord of the Ring films, projects starring Jennifer Lopez and the late Cicely Tyson along with films that took on racially motivated violence against people of color. The Library of Congress announced Tuesday that films including “Star […]
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ Getting Bad Reviews

I had no clue the embargo for “Don’t Look Up” had lifted and that reviews were allowed to be published. If I knew that then I would have written something on Monday, which is when I saw Adam McKay’s goofy political satire. First things first, check out the reviews, yikes!...
MOVIES
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Rolling Stone

Siedah Garrett on Her Years With Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Diana Ross

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett. Siedah Garrett will go down in pop-music history as the woman who co-wrote “Man in the Mirror” for Michael Jackson and then duetted with him on the worldwide hit “I Just Can’t Stop...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
The Tab

All of the famous celebrities you didn’t know were in various Harry Potter movies

Whenever Harry Potter comes on the telly around Christmas time, we always confuse the fact the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint weren’t actually the most famous cast members. Fans of the Harry Potter franchise forget the cast was made up of even more famous names like Jesy Nelson, Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton and even national treasure Lenny Henry. Basically, the main cast list misses out on some very iconic household names. Here’s a list of all the rogue celebrities you may have missed being in Harry Potter and everything we know about the specific films they featured in.
MOVIES
Variety

The Beatles Almost Starred in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for Director Stanley Kubrick

On Aug. 31, 1998, Variety reported that New Zealand filmmakers Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh would transform J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy of books into three films. Reporter Benedict Carver added that the books are “a highly prized literary property that has eluded filmmakers for years.” It was the culmination more than three decades of trying to adapt Tolkien’s work for the screen, after the world of visual effects had finally caught up to the British author’s fantastical storylines. But three decades before, the Beatles had tried to get a “Lord of the Rings” film off the ground. After playing...
MOVIES
Vulture

13 Movies to Watch Before Spider-Man: No Way Home (and Where to Sling ’Em)

Spider-heads, assemble. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had one heck of a long year, and what better way to end that than with the MCU’s bread and butter, an event film. And oh boy, what an event it’s shaping up to be. Rumors aside, Spider-Man: No Way Home is cracking open the multiverse, assembling some familiar MCU faces like Doctor Strange, and even bringing in villains from the 2000s Spider-Man trilogy to The Amazing Spider-Man — and possibly from other projects, but in lieu of spoilers, we’ll stop there.
MOVIES
Vulture

2022 Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations Led by Belfast and West Side Story

Hollywood’s on-again, off-again relationship with critics is back on for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards. The Critics’ Choice Association announced its best film picks of the year … right after the HFPA announced the Golden Globes nominees on the morning of December 13. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast scored at both, this time tying with West Side Story for 11 nominations each. Dune, Don’t Look Up, The Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza, and King Richard also celebrated Best Picture nominations, along with Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, CODA, and Tick, Tick … Boom. Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno from West Side Story are both up for Best Supporting Actress against Power of the Dog star Kirsten Dunst, while Maria Vasquez herself, Rachel Zegler, landed in Best Young Actor/Actress. Meanwhile, Succession holds control of the TV category with eight nominations.
MOVIES
Vulture

Oscar Futures: Is Nicole Kidman the New Best Actress Front-runner?

Every week between now and February 8, when the Academy Award nominations are announced, Vulture will consult its crystal ball to determine the changing fortunes of this year’s Oscars race. In our “Oscar Futures” column, we’ll let you in on insider gossip, parse brand-new developments, and track industry buzz to figure out who’s up, who’s down, and who’s currently leading the race for a coveted Oscar nomination.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy