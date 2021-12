Australia battled twin natural disasters Friday, with bushfires cutting through a picturesque west coast region, while serious flooding and heavy rains lashed the country's east. After weeks of high temperatures, fires flanked the western tourist hotspot of Margaret River -- famed for its fine wine and big surf. No homes have been damaged or injuries reported, but flames have been seen over a wide area, sending smoke billowing high into the sky. Emergency warnings are in effect, and some residents have been told to flee to safety or shelter in place.

