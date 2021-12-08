ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Young Kids May Not Need COVID Booster Shots

By Dawn Geske
 4 days ago
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended COVID booster shots for all adults, it is unclear when and if they will be needed for young kids. Younger children aged 5 to 11 began getting inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine back in late October, but the effectiveness of the...

