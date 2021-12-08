ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Governor Inslee requests FEMA aid for November floods

By asmith
KGMI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee has taken the first step in requesting federal aid for Whatcom County and other residents devastated...

kgmi.com

Comments / 6

#fightmandates
3d ago

farmers helping farmers and a great community of help. No emergency or national guard even with 2 floods. Goes to show ya he won't help those who don't support Inslee. Dictator

Reply(1)
6
snafu let’s go brandon
4d ago

Looking for a pay raise. Don’t expect much will make it to the people in need. There are certain costs involved to secure the money. It is called graft.

Reply
4
Related
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Olympia, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Government
The Hill

Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News

Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace announced on Sunday that he is leaving the network, saying he wants to pursue opportunities "beyond politics." "After 18 years — this is my final Fox News Sunday. It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this," Wallace said at the end of the program.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Canadian citizen accused of narrating ISIS propaganda videos pleads guilty

A Canadian citizen accused of being the English-speaking narrator on multiple recruitment videos for the Islamic State (ISIS) pleaded guilty to aiding the terrorist organization on Friday. Saudi-born Canadian citizen Mohammed Khalifa, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee

Comments / 0

Community Policy