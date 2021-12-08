ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Will C-USA schools bolt for Sun Belt sooner than expected? Louisiana AD thinks so

By Tim Buckley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

It’s possible three Conference USA schools – Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion – will leave that league for the Sun Belt Conference sooner than expected.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns athletic director Bryan Maggard sure thinks it will happen.

“I do, in 2022,” Maggard said.

All three earlier accepted invitations to join the Sun Belt , but at the time it was announced they would make the move until 2023.

If the three do come early the decision would have to be made soon because of scheduling issues, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said last week.

Transitioning FCS member James Madison also is joining the Sun Belt , but Maggard is not sure the Dukes will join in 2022.

COLD CASH: How much UL is paying new coach Michael Desormeaux

But he very much likes the idea of the three C-USA schools coming sooner than later.

“Let’s get it going. I mean, why not?” Maggard said. “I think it will nice to start transitioning, and why wait, I guess.”

UL will get an early taste of one of the C-USA programs, Marshall, when new coach Michael Desormeaux and the No. 17 Sun Belt-champion Cajuns (12-1) face the Thundering Herd (7-5) on Dec. 18 (8:15 p.m., ESPN) in the New Orleans Bowl .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNspj_0dHFkLzN00

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Will C-USA schools bolt for Sun Belt sooner than expected? Louisiana AD thinks so

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Hill

Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News

Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace announced on Sunday that he is leaving the network, saying he wants to pursue opportunities "beyond politics." "After 18 years — this is my final Fox News Sunday. It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this," Wallace said at the end of the program.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Canadian citizen accused of narrating ISIS propaganda videos pleads guilty

A Canadian citizen accused of being the English-speaking narrator on multiple recruitment videos for the Islamic State (ISIS) pleaded guilty to aiding the terrorist organization on Friday. Saudi-born Canadian citizen Mohammed Khalifa, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Desormeaux
Person
James Madison
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

312
Followers
285
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy