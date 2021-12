James (Achilles) was designated to return from the non-football injury list Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. James was signed by Baltimore this offseason, but he has spent the entire season on the non-football injury list. He actually hasn't seen game action since 2019 after opting out of the 2020 campaign due to concerns over COVID-19. His return to practice marks the beginning of the 21-day period for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO