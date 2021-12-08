ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Community Bank and Summit Technology Group Support Local Families for Holiday Season

 4 days ago

Gift givers from both Penn Community Bank and Summit Technology Group.Image via Penn Community Bank.

Penn Community Bank is partnering with Summit Technology Group (STG) to “adopt” a dozen local families this holiday season. The outreach is part of the bank’s annual adopt-a-family program.

Team members from both organizations gathered recently to purchase over $10,000 in gifts and holiday essentials for those in need across the region.

“Perhaps no time of year highlights the strength of communities more than the holidays. As a community-first financial institution, we’re inspired by the generosity of our neighbors and always eager to lend a hand,” said Charles Field, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer. “We’re grateful for the professional and charitable partnership with STG that made this program possible.”

“From the start of our relationship, it was clear Penn Community Bank was committed to serving the greater good. We’re thrilled to partner with another values-driven business to brighten the holiday season for families in need,” said Benjamin Wallace, STG Partner.

The two entities began their business partnership in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. STG helped the financial institution establish state of the art technology for the bank as it administered the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Thanks in part to these tools, Penn Community Bank was able to assist hundreds of local businesses, saving thousands of jobs across the region.

Image via Penn Community Bank.

