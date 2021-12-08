ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Will Anderson addresses being fired up in SEC title post-game

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InlMD_0dHFjLxA00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Will Anderson was fired up after the SEC Championship. The Alabama star helped lead the Crimson Tide to an upset victory — shutting up their doubters against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Following the victory, an impassioned Anderson vehemently believed the Crimson Tide deserved to be the No. 1 team in the nation.

“Oh we most definitely do,” Anderson said when asked if Alabama deserves to be ranked No. 1. “I mean we’re not a perfect team, don’t get us wrong. We’ve had our ups and downs this whole season but we’re starting to rally together. We’re starting to build that team chemistry, we’re trying to come together and we’re trying to see that football is the most important thing. And we’ve been executing very well. Meetings, facility, everything, everybody’s been locked in at meetings, at practice.

“Everybody knows what’s at stake at this point. I think that’s why everybody’s mindset is starting to change, shift. So I think we haven’t been playing some of our best ball right now. It’s not our complete football that we want to be at yet but we have been doing a good job.”

As you can see, the star linebackers passion was on full display far after the final seconds ticked off. On Tuesday, Anderson explained why he was so fired up after winning the SEC Championship.

“I just wanted some respect put on our name,” stated Anderson. “Remember that we are Alabama.”

Alabama was the underdog on Saturday, but it’ll likely be a long time until we see that happen again. Nevertheless, all it did was motivate the Crimson Tide — giving Will Anderson and company another reason to go out and destroy their competition.

Will Anderson wins prestigious college football award

The accolades are rolling in for Will Anderson. On Monday, the linebacker was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy — the award is given annually to the best defensive player in all of college football.

The announcement comes after Anderson was snubbed as one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy the same evening. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the only defensive player named a finalist.

Anderson is two tackles for a loss away from breaking the NCAA record, currently sitting at 31.5. He will have at least the College Football Playoff semifinal against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl to break the record. Add on 91 tackles, 52 of which have been solo, and 15.5 sacks, and Anderson has been one of the top players in the country this season.

He continued his outstanding play this past week in an SEC Championship Game victory against the Georgia Bulldogs. The linebacker finished that game with six tackles (two for loss), one sack and one quarterback hurry.

With the win, the Crimson Tide jumped to No. 1 in the nation and earned a College Football Playoff berth. They face undefeated Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve in the Cotton Bowl.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Will Anderson Earns Fifth SEC Honor Of The Season

Alabama sophomore outside linebacker Will Anderson has been selected Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Alabama’s 24-22 come-from-behind four-overtime victory at Auburn Saturday. It is Anderson’s fifth SEC honor of the season. Against Auburn, Anderson was cited for having fought off double- and triple-team blocking...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

Will Anderson selected as SEC co-defensive player of the week

It is almost becoming routine as Alabama’s sophomore outside linebacker, Will Anderson was named the SEC co-defensive player of the week for the fifth time this season Monday. Anderson finished Saturday’s game with seven total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. He was one of the leading forces...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Scarlet Nation

Bryce Young, Will Anderson earn SEC POTY awards

For the second straight year, Alabama swept the SEC’s two biggest individual honors. Wednesday, the conference named quarterback Bryce Young its offensive player of the year while tabbing outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. as its defensive player of the year. Wide receiver Jameson Williams took co-special teams player of the year honors, sharing the award with Tennessee's Velus Jones Jr.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wbrc.com

Anderson, Williams, Young win SEC football awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference announcing that Alabama stars Will Anderson, Jameson Williams and Bryce Young have all won conference awards for their play in the regular season. Quarterback Bryce Young was named the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year. Young has thrown for 4,322 yards this season,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Sec#American Football
AL.com

Will Anderson reacts to not being Heisman finalist

Before bowl season for Alabama comes banquet season. The Tide held its annual team awards ceremony Sunday night in Tuscaloosa, and by Monday evening, outside linebacker Will Anderson was in Charlotte to receive the Nagurski Trophy as national defensive player of the year. Shortly before Anderson entered the event at...
On3.com

Will Anderson addresses Aidan Hutchinson getting Heisman nod over him

Will Anderson is widely considered the best defensive player in college football. However, a different defender was chosen to go to New York — Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is a Heisman finalist, while Anderson wonders what could’ve been. Still, Anderson is taking his Heisman snub in-stride. Instead of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Nick Saban's early thoughts on No. 1 Georgia ahead of SEC title game

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on the SEC Championship Game Head Coaches Teleconference, along with Georgia’s Kirby Smart, on Sunday afternoon in advance of the highly-anticipated matchup between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Atlanta. Below are Saban’s early thoughts on Smart’s undefeated Georgia team.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Report: Florida quarterback expected to miss Gasparilla Bowl

It’s been a whirlwind season for highly touted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. An On3 Consensus four-star recruit coming into Gainesville, Richardson has dealt with numerous injuries throughout 2021 and has had to miss a significant amount of time from the field. Now, Richardson is expected to miss the Gasparilla...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Tide thin at running back heading into SEC Title Game

When Brian Robinson Jr. went out with a pulled muscle in his leg in the Iron Bowl, Alabama's running back room was reduced to one healthy scholarship player: redshirt sophomore Trey Sanders. Nick Saban said Monday that's a first-time occurrence in his career. But in typical Saban fashion, he's dealing with it as just another "it is what it is" situation as the Tide gets ready to play #1 Georgia for the SEC Championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy