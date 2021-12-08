Will Anderson addresses being fired up in SEC title post-game

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Will Anderson was fired up after the SEC Championship. The Alabama star helped lead the Crimson Tide to an upset victory — shutting up their doubters against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Following the victory, an impassioned Anderson vehemently believed the Crimson Tide deserved to be the No. 1 team in the nation.

“Oh we most definitely do,” Anderson said when asked if Alabama deserves to be ranked No. 1. “I mean we’re not a perfect team, don’t get us wrong. We’ve had our ups and downs this whole season but we’re starting to rally together. We’re starting to build that team chemistry, we’re trying to come together and we’re trying to see that football is the most important thing. And we’ve been executing very well. Meetings, facility, everything, everybody’s been locked in at meetings, at practice.

“Everybody knows what’s at stake at this point. I think that’s why everybody’s mindset is starting to change, shift. So I think we haven’t been playing some of our best ball right now. It’s not our complete football that we want to be at yet but we have been doing a good job.”

As you can see, the star linebackers passion was on full display far after the final seconds ticked off. On Tuesday, Anderson explained why he was so fired up after winning the SEC Championship.

“I just wanted some respect put on our name,” stated Anderson. “Remember that we are Alabama.”

Alabama was the underdog on Saturday, but it’ll likely be a long time until we see that happen again. Nevertheless, all it did was motivate the Crimson Tide — giving Will Anderson and company another reason to go out and destroy their competition.

Will Anderson wins prestigious college football award

The accolades are rolling in for Will Anderson. On Monday, the linebacker was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy — the award is given annually to the best defensive player in all of college football.

The announcement comes after Anderson was snubbed as one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy the same evening. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the only defensive player named a finalist.

Anderson is two tackles for a loss away from breaking the NCAA record, currently sitting at 31.5. He will have at least the College Football Playoff semifinal against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl to break the record. Add on 91 tackles, 52 of which have been solo, and 15.5 sacks, and Anderson has been one of the top players in the country this season.

He continued his outstanding play this past week in an SEC Championship Game victory against the Georgia Bulldogs. The linebacker finished that game with six tackles (two for loss), one sack and one quarterback hurry.

With the win, the Crimson Tide jumped to No. 1 in the nation and earned a College Football Playoff berth. They face undefeated Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve in the Cotton Bowl.