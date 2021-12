Atlas Corp. is a Canadian shipping, logistics, and building company that owns 118 cargo containerships. By performing a calculation of book value, modeling discounted cash flows, and performing a review of Atlas' (ATCO) peers, I show that the intrinsic value of the stock is $59.39. As of the close of the market today ATCO was trading at $13.98. Because the intrinsic value of the stock is more than 4 times what it is currently trading for on the open market, I consider this stock to be a "buy".

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO