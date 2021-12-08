UPDATE: I-79 slowly reopening after crash

Editor’s Note: After following up with the West Virginia State Police, we must correct the record that this crash was not fatal as originally reported.

There was another crash on Wednesday in Braxton County that WAS fatal. More information about that crash is available here .

UPDATE (12:56 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8): According to Kanawha County Metro, I-79 northbound is slowly reopening after this crash.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is closed between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits due to multiple accidents on Wednesday morning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department told 13 News that a pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck, and a law enforcement vehicle was hit after law enforcement arrived on the scene.

The law enforcement officer is believed to be unhurt, and there is no word on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

13 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

