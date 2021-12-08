ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Empath Find a New Dimension

By Simon Vozick-Levinson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wML9Q_0dHFjAFB00

Early in 2020, Catherine Elicson had a realization: She didn’t care about sounding cool. “I was like, ‘I want to write songs that are catchy, and that maybe aren’t as punk,’ ” says Elicson, who sings and plays guitar in Empath , Philadelphia’s most intrepid inner-space cosmonauts. “I wanted to write the songs I wanted to write, instead of trying to fit in.”

Most listeners first got to know Empath through the joyfully anarchic, genuinely psychedelic noise of 2018’s Liberating Guilt and Fear cassette, which is still some of the most fun you can have with a tape deck and 16 free minutes. Onstage, the four-piece band — rounded out by drummer Garrett Koloski, synthesizer player Randall Coon, and keyboardist Jem Shanahan — established itself as a hyper-speed blur of sound and energy, impressing audiences around the country. Two years into their national career, though, they were starting to toy with a different approach.

The result is Visitor , Empath’s second full-length, due out Feb. 11. The album still sounds like Empath, only clearer, as though the mists surrounding their dream world had suddenly parted to reveal something even more radically inventive. All four members sound excited as they log onto Zoom to talk about the breakthrough they’ve made.

“My dad was like, ‘Finally, you can hear Catherine!’ ” Koloski says. “Before, we were chaotic and noisy and catchy. Now it’s chaotic and noisy and catchy — but it’s also beautiful.”

Empath started searching for a new direction around the time they finished touring their 2019 full-length debut, Active Listening: Night on Earth , and signed with Mississippi’s Fat Possum Records. For Elicson, who came up playing in punk bands in Ohio, playing fast and loud had been a way of life until then. “I had some insecurity about my voice, from when I was 18, living in Columbus, and wanting to fit in,” she says. “If you play a show in a basement, you don’t want to be the band that’s like, ‘This is a soft pop one.’ ”

The pandemic turned out to have a silver lining for a band that needed some space to rediscover itself. “The first record was recorded, start-to-finish, no overdubs, in four or five days,” Elicson says. “This time, we had so much endless time to think about it.”

In October 2020, Empath spent a week in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, working with producer Jake Portrait on the songs Elicson had been writing. In many ways, Portrait, who plays bass in Unknown Mortal Orchestra and has helped indie acts like Alex G and DIIV develop their sounds, was a natural choice. “He does have a lo-fi background,” Elicson notes. “It’s not like we were working with Rick Rubin or something.”

But the producer pushed them nonetheless. “He was like, ‘This should be slower,’ ” Koloski recalls with mock horror. “And I was like, ‘ How?! I can’t do slow!’ ”

In fact, Empath were more than up to the challenge. “We’re all best friends and we hang out all the time,” Koloski continues. “Whatever the craft is, we’re getting better at it. We’re becoming better musicians, because all we fucking do is play.”

After their week in Brooklyn, Empath returned to Philly and spent most of the next year tinkering with overdubs and new takes at Coon’s home studio. (The synthesizer scientist says he outfitted the space with a 2009 Mac Mini “and a really shitty LCD screen I got from the thrift store. But it worked!”)

One key influence that emerged as the new LP took shape was David Bowie’s Berlin era. “I was really into Low at the time,” Elicson says. “That record takes you somewhere,” Koloski agrees enthusiastically. “All the best records, in my opinion, do that. They make you feel like you’re not necessarily in your apartment listening to a record.”

Lead single “Born 100 Times” shows off Empath’s new emphasis on hooks. “Sometimes I like playing songs that are just two chords over and over again, and I try to find the catchiest melody I can sing over it,” Elicson says. “What if we just had the catchiest part, and that was it?”

Mid-album highlight “Elvis Comeback Special” might be the best pop song Empath have ever recorded, with a swoonworthy vocal melody and words full of romantic longing: “Weeks fly by inside your bedroom/I’m like a warm wind right beside you/Do you want me too?”

The song’s title is a literal reference to the time Elicson happened to notice Elvis Presley’s 1968 comeback special playing on an iPad at Coon’s house. (“It’s all Randall’s fault,” she says.) The performance on the screen resonated with some themes that had already been on her mind. “It was a moving thing to see,” Elicson says. “I’m always drawn to things that are emotional, and it struck a chord.”

It turns out everyone in Empath has strong feelings on this subject. “He’s a pretty tragic character,” Coon says of Elvis circa ’68. “He’s forgetting his lines, wearing a leather suit, surrounded by adoring fans, pulling handkerchiefs out of his sweaty jacket for an hour. How many hankies does this fuckin’ guy have? It’s insane!”

Koloski chimes in with a more sincere appreciation of late Elvis. “It’s objectively maybe not the best, but he’s trying so fucking hard,” says the drummer. “He cares so much. He’s old and washed-up, he can’t hit all the notes that he used to, he’s looking rough as fuck. But he just wants to give you the best show possible. … It’s so endearing and real.”

It wouldn’t be an Empath album without an ambient/found-sound interlude like “V” — the fifth in a series of untitled sketches stretching back to Empath’s earliest DIY cassette releases. This one began as usual with a long free-form jam engineered by close friend-of-the-band Shaun Sutkus in Koloski’s living room.

“It was really cold,” Elicson recalls. “I was sitting on the floor with my guitar, and my hands were so cold that I was just playing the same thing over and over again, because I was like, ‘If I try to change, I’m going to fuck it up.’ ”

Koloski picks up the tale: “Then you left, and me, Randall, and Shaun stayed and did a bunch of overdubs. Shaun set up those mics, and we would go in and out of the room with windchimes, making noises …”

“We did that for hours,” Coon says, and everyone laughs.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Questlove Heralds the ‘Unparalleled Production Riddem Prowess’ of Robbie Shakespeare

Questlove praised Robbie Shakespeare for pushing the boundaries of reggae without sacrificing vision or integrity in a tribute to the bassist, who died Wednesday, Dec. 8. The Roots drummer heralded Shakespeare and his longtime creative partner, drummer Sly Dunbar, writing, “You might have seen the name. You might not know the legacy by heart but believe you me their production riddem prowess was unparalleled.”  Questlove peeled off a handful of the “gazillion rhythm beds we have collectively made the epicenter of our joy,” which Sly and Robbie were behind. Their “Bam Bam” riddem for Chaka Demus and Pliers, he said, “singlehandedly took...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The 50 Best Songs of 2021

This year, the pop-music world felt more wide open than ever. Our list of 2021’s best songs includes a beautiful indie-pop celebration of queer love, a reggaeton star tucking into some sweet Eighties synths, a self-celebrating pop-rap smash that scandalized the American right, a Lorde track that sounds like it could’ve been a Nineties U.K. club hit, and unforgettable anthems that pushed the boundaries of K-pop, rock, and country.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello and the Imposters ‘Paint the Red Rose Blue’ on New Song

Elvis Costello and the Imposters have shared their new song “Paint the Red Rose Blue,” the second single off the singer’s upcoming album The Boy Named If. “Paint the Red Rose Blue” is “the account of someone who has long-courted theatrical darkness, only for its violence and cruelty to become all too real,” Costello said in a statement. “In its wake, a bereft couple learn to love again, painting a melancholy blue over the red of romance.” Costello has been especially prolific over the pandemic: The Boy Named If, due out Jan. 14, 2022, follows his 2020 studio album, Hey Clockface, and the subsequent French-language EP featuring...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

From ‘Downpressor Man’ to ‘Jokerman’: 10 Essential Robbie Shakespeare Tracks

There were great reggae bassists before him, and after, but more than any other instrumentalist, Robbie Shakespeare, in tandem with his drum partner and co-producer Sly Dunbar, defined the bass-centric approach of the genre’s modern era, from the roots-rocker sound of the Seventies to the digi-dub dancehall of the Eighties, Nineties, and beyond. His playing was so deeply grounded, its pulse felt biological, and so irresistible he became not just the go-to man for reggae musicians, but for anyone interested in seismic grooves, from Dylan and Mick Jagger to No Doubt and Simply Red. Shakespeare, who died yesterday at the...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Rolling Stone

Robbie Shakespeare, ‘Wickedest Bass’ in Reggae, Dead at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, the renowned reggae bassist who helped move the genre into new sonic territory and whose playing was heard on classics by Black Uhuru and Peter Tosh as well as albums by rock icons such as Bob Dylan and Mick Jagger, has died at age 68. His death was announced on Twitter by Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but The Jamaica Gleaner noted that the musician had recently been hospitalized for kidney damage. As half of the long-standing and prolific rhythm section Sly and Robbie, with his...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bruce Springsteen’s Explosive Launch to 2016 ‘River’ Tour

Nothing is confirmed at the moment, but it seems quite likely that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are planning to tour Europe next year. The rumor mill went into overdrive during Thanksgiving week that dates were about to be announced, and fans even spotted an advertisement at a German bus stop for a June 10, 2022 show at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. But this all happened right as news of the Omicron variant surfaced, which seems to have delayed the announcement. The band has been off the road for nearly five years, which is the group’s longest...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
David Bowie
richmondmagazine.com

Tiny Dimensions

At its new location in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center in Richmond's South Side, Artspace Gallery presents its 11th Biennial International Invitational Miniature Exhibition — otherwise known as “Think Small” — through Dec. 12. The event features petite works by many artists designed in the gift-sized dimensions of 3 by 3 by 3 inches. Prices range from $50 to $250.
RICHMOND, VA
soultracks.com

D. Brown finds "A New Beginning" with upbeat single

(December 2, 2021) Ah, the miracles of modern technology. Computers can allow people to do so many things that are quite impressive. Derek L. “D Brown” Brown uses the tools of modern technology to create a one-man band on the video for his latest contemporary jazz tune, “A New Beginning (Feat. Chris Hoyte).”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tame Impala Share Dreamy New Single, ‘No Choices’

As Tame Impala’s fourth album tends towards its second anniversary, Kevin Parker has unveiled a new single in the lead-up to the deluxe box set reissue of The Slow Rush. Originally released on February 14th, 2020, The Slow Rush became an important piece of music throughout the last two years, with its arrival coinciding with the last piece of normalcy we experienced before a global pandemic took hold. As such, the record – as brilliant as it is – soon became a comfort for many, with Parker’s luscious production and musical versatility assuring us of his status as a world-class artist.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dimension#Greenpoint
Rolling Stone

“I’m Still Finding My Way” – Rising Soloist Gaho on His Album ‘Fireworks’

“It’s kind of hard to explain in English, but Gaho means extra. It’s not like ‘attention-seeking,’ but just like a little bit extra. My friends gave me that nickname, and it just stuck.” Gaho says during his chat with Rolling Stone Australia. Speaking from Seoul, South Korea, on a fine afternoon, the soloist is relaxed, composed, and more precocious than one would expect a 24-year-old gearing up for his first full-length album to be.
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Every Adele Song, Ranked

Over just four albums, Adele has built the type of airtight canon other artists spend decades trying to achieve. She launched her career as a heartbroken teenager with 19 and is now in her thirties, digging deep into motherhood, love, regret and, of course, more heartbreak. She has written more modern pop standards than anyone else in her generation, each single becoming an instant classic.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Monsta X Deliver Boy-Band Polish With Heart on ‘The Dreaming’

Much has been said about K-pop borrowing liberally from American hip-hop culture, but on their second English-language album, The Dreaming, K-pop group Monsta X pays homage to boy-band culture, with Nineties-style harmonies, slick choruses, and head-bopping beats that come together for an infectious and joyous 27 minutes. Recorded while Covid still kept much of the world on edge, The Dreaming is an ode to simpler times, with Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon, and I.M. belting out lyrics about falling in love — and yearning for their feelings to be reciprocated. “Don’t make me beg, don’t walk away,” they plead on the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Australian Albums of All Time

Royal Headache were true punk romantics. A band that profoundly believed in the enduring power of love, and were unafraid to capture its immensity. In 2012, the band released their self-titled debut album, a word-of-mouth success amongst the Sydney punk scene. In 2013, frontman Shogun made the premature declaration that the band had broken up. In 2014, they reformed once more, playing a handful of sold-out shows before returning with their second and final album, High.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: DECAPITATORS, ‘Shadowpuppet’

Having spent a few years offering up a sound they self-describe as “indie music from the upside-down”, Sydney outfit DECAPITATORS have unveiled their latest single, “Shadowpuppet”. Having originally formed on Otres beach in Cambodia, DECAPITATORS offer something of a manic indie-rock sound, featuring poignant sounds that range from tongue-in-cheek ballads...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tierra Whack Celebrates Love in Behind-The-Scenes Look at ‘Body of Water’ Video

Tierra Whack has dropped the surreal, dolphin-starring video for her new single “Body of Water.” She gave Rolling Stone an exclusive look behind the scenes alongside director Cat Solen. “Body of Water” is Whack and Solen’s third time working together. Solen comments on how visionary Whack is, having very specific ideas and scenes in mind for her unique visuals. This time, Whack’s theme was love in all forms. “The main focus I would say is love,” she says. “It’s okay to love whoever you want to love.” The track is inspired by Outkast’s “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” specifically the feeling of freedom that song evokes. Elsewhere, the pair explain the meaning behind the use of dolphins in the video and other forms of imagery that are featured throughout.  The single comes from Pop?, one of two EPs Whack released this month (the other titled Rap?). Both followed her critically acclaimed 2018 debut album Whack World. In the interim, she appeared on songs by Willow, Alicia Keys and Beyoncé. 
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Portair, ‘Alaska’

Sydney-born, Los Angeles-based producer Portair has continued his prolific run of stellar singles, sharing the truly mesmerising “Alaska” just last week. Following on from the release of tracks such as “Point of View”, “Lost in The Dark”, and “Out of Focus” in recent months, “Alaska” is a truly arresting acoustic number which sees the somewhat mysterious artist putting his soul on the line and singing about achieving the dreams that one may hold.
ALASKA STATE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy