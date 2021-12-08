Why Roku Shares Are Rising Today

One redditor wonders why Roku doesn’t offer a web browser. Only Roku employees know for sure, but we can make some educated guesses. First, and most likely, is that web browsing just isn’t what Roku’s designed to do and therefore not something they’d prioritize development or support of (despite the many web technologies brought to bear behind the scenes). But, while Roku doesn’t provide the processing power or underlying Android-based framework of Fire TV, this isn’t a technical limitation as we’ve been doing web (poorly) on television for 25 years. e.g. WebTV and my Sega Dreamcast. In fact, we’ve seen a few 3rd party attempts at a Roku Browser app, such as the “private channel” Browser X.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO