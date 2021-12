Mobile Legends released lots of skins in the last few months, the latest additions being the Transformer series and Star Wars collaboration. And it seems like MOONTON is done yet. Recent leaks have released information about anime series skins coming soon to Mobile Legends, including splash art. This info is leaked by Instagram user dafrixkun in a post, revealing two brand new anime series skins for Layla and Fanny. Although, no information about the release date is available yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO