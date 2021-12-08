OKC Thunder vs. Raptors: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-16) play the Toronto Raptors (11-13) on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Thunder snapped their eight-game losing streak on Monday when they defeated the rebuilding Detroit Pistons, 114-103. The young Thunder resembled an NBA team with the returns of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Kenrich Williams. All three played huge roles in the team’s road win.
This game will mark a homecoming for Canadians Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort. When asked how he would treat this road game back home, Gilgeous-Alexander mentioned he will visit with friends and family — but his main focus is getting a win at Scotiabank Arena.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 7
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Probable starting lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Lu Dort
- Josh Giddey
- Darius Bazley
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Toronto Raptors
- Fred VanVleet
- Gary Trent Jr.
- Scottie Barnes
- Pascal Siakam
- Precious Achiuwa
Comments / 0