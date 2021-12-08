ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

OKC Thunder vs. Raptors: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

By Clemente Almanza
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUNMV_0dHFhnOy00

The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-16) play the Toronto Raptors (11-13) on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder snapped their eight-game losing streak on Monday when they defeated the rebuilding Detroit Pistons, 114-103. The young Thunder resembled an NBA team with the returns of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Kenrich Williams. All three played huge roles in the team’s road win.

This game will mark a homecoming for Canadians Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort. When asked how he would treat this road game back home, Gilgeous-Alexander mentioned he will visit with friends and family — but his main focus is getting a win at Scotiabank Arena.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 7
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Lu Dort
  • Josh Giddey
  • Darius Bazley
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Toronto Raptors

  • Fred VanVleet
  • Gary Trent Jr.
  • Scottie Barnes
  • Pascal Siakam
  • Precious Achiuwa

