OKC Thunder vs. Raptors: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-16) play the Toronto Raptors (11-13) on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder snapped their eight-game losing streak on Monday when they defeated the rebuilding Detroit Pistons, 114-103. The young Thunder resembled an NBA team with the returns of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Kenrich Williams. All three played huge roles in the team’s road win.

This game will mark a homecoming for Canadians Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort. When asked how he would treat this road game back home, Gilgeous-Alexander mentioned he will visit with friends and family — but his main focus is getting a win at Scotiabank Arena.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 7

Wednesday, Dec. 7 Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

6:30 p.m. CT TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Darius Bazley

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Toronto Raptors