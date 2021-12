Hi! I’m your Stoned At Home Dad Surge and this week I reviewed five different strains of cannabis from Piece of Mind Alaskan Cannabis. I'm quite surprised to see three dispensaries on one block, especially with two of them separated by an empty space and some walls. Piece of Mind, which used to be Satori, is a chill dispensary that looks like it would serve best as a smoking lounge. There is lots of room on the inside and a lot of glassware. Friendly staff and a nice clean shop. I was bothered that they only had 5 flower strains available. But honestly, all the flower I tried were potent in terps and strong in effect. They have a good website with an awesome news section. This is the only Piece of Mind in Alaska, the others are in Washington. Overall, it is a good dispensary.

