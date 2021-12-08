ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Co-Parents Disagree About Vaccinating the Children

Reviewed by Davia Sills
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debate over the COVID-19 vaccine in the public sphere can be polarizing, but it can be even more intense between co-parents. Virtually every day, I hear from divorcing parents who disagree with their co-parent on whether to vaccinate their young children. Coming to an agreement on whether to...

Grieving the Emotionally Estranged Parent

We often think of grief as a straight line. Grief is, in fact, more of a spiral, continuously cycling us through a myriad range of emotions. It’s important to recognize no one person’s experience of grief is the same as another’s, particularly should we find ourselves grieving an emotionally estranged parent.
Mental Health Crisis for Kids Worsening Amid Pandemic

Shelli Avenevoli, Ph.D., the deputy director for the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), joined Cheddar to discuss concerns about the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the nation's youth. While mental health issues have been a point of concern for the populace at large, Avenevoli talked about how vulnerable young people have been during the COVID-19 crisis. "It's important to keep in mind, for children and adolescents, that the pandemic is occurring during a time of very formative development when social connection is vital for health and optimal function," she said. Avenevoli also noted broad political and social upheavals that have contributed to the issue but also things that can be done to help minors with their mental wellbeing.
Ark. pediatrician pleads for parents to vaccinate children with new variant in US

"As a pediatrician, it makes me incredibly sad because it's preventable. We've got a highly effective, safe vaccine," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Jessica Snowden. She said it's a growing concern as COVID-19 is now a top 10 cause of death for children in the U.S. As of Wednesday, less than 10% of Arkansas kids 5 to 11 have received one shot.
First Lady Jill Biden visits CHOP to encourage parents to vaccinate their children

First Lady Jill Biden visited the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Friday to encourage parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19. Biden attended CHOP's vaccine clinic at the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pediatric Care Center, where she spoke with young children who just received the vaccine and their families. Gov. Tom Wolf, the Philadelphia 76ers mascot, and Ala Stanford, who founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, joined Biden at the event.
8 Signs of Emotional Neglect in Your Family

You don't need to grow up in a perfect family to be emotionally happy and healthy, but your family must be "good enough." People who grew up in emotionally neglectful families may sense that something is wrong in their families but have no idea what it is. If your family...
Are You Emotionally Overwhelming Your Kids?

Children and adolescents are not fully developed emotionally and may not be equipped to handle a parent's outbursts. To an adult, the difference between a genuine threat and blowing off steam may be clear. But to a child, they can seem like one and the same. Children take what adults...
Children ages 5 to 11 are getting COVID-19 vaccinations: What this might mean for the holidays and the Omicron variant

Public Health Canada approved the use of Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine for children ages five to 11 on Nov. 19. The decision was highly anticipated as parents — including one of the authors — have been waiting to protect school-age children in the face of growing SARS-CoV-2 positive cases and spare them from another interruption of the school year. (Children ages five to 11 represent 7.5 per cent of all the cases in Canada, with potentially life-threatening consequences.) As soon as the provincial online booking system became available on Nov. 23, Dasantila booked her daughter for an appointment over the weekend,...
LGBTQ+ Isolation Is a Public Health Problem

Isolation can contribute to negative mental health outcomes such as anxiety and depression. LGBTQ+ individuals are more likely to be isolated and lonely. Creating community and connection should be a priority for the treatment of mental illness within the LGBTQ+ community. Isolation may be the next major crisis the LGBTQ+...
When Is a Mentally Disordered Person Dangerous?

Individuals with a non-paranoid form of mental illness are not likely to be dangerous. Obtrusive or inappropriate behavior is understandably concerning to others, but does not necessarily augur violence. The mixture of mental illness and substance abuse is potentially dangerous. How do you know if a seemingly unstable neighbor is...
Tips for parents to homeschool their children

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Homeschooling for kids is becoming more popular as we face the current developments in our everyday lives. It’s taking some time for parents to get used to homeschooling as their new normal. One of the most overlooked aspects of this lifestyle is the emotional component that accompanies it. After every summer break, school holiday, and throughout the school year, experienced homeschooling parents notice these subtleties.
70 children in Prince George’s Co. given expired COVID-19 vaccines

Seventy children in Prince George’s County, Maryland, received expired doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, the county’s health department said Thursday. It happened Friday, Nov. 26, at the county’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. The Prince George’s County Health Department said it has notified the families of the children,...
Stereotyping Therapists Fuels Our Mental Health Epidemic

Counselor educators emphasize that therapy is not a fit for all concerns or individuals, and do not pit therapists against other specialists. Many therapists have personally experienced barriers to care, in addition to the limitations of treating structural trauma with therapy. Not all therapists are therapreneurs—many are employed by public...
Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
