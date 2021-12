The way I look at it, cryptocurrencies have two major problems right now. Of course, the news item that no one can get enough of is the omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic. What makes this strain so problematic is its infectiousness. To be clear, we still don’t know much about omicron. However, the latest evidence suggests that it’s highly transmissible, presenting problems for cryptos and risk-on assets.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO