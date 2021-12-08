Russ Lands Rare Jay Electronica Feature On "Top Of The World"

Spotify Urban Music Head Carl Cherry had the chance to catch up with Tyler, the Creator at the artist’s recent Golf Le Fleur pop-up. As Jay-Z recently celebrated his 52nd birthday over the weekend, Cherry asked Tyler to name his top five songs from Hov off the top to which Tyler responded without hesitation. For his last song, Tyler chose Show You How, explaining, “that last verse showed a lot of perspective to me as a kid, so that’s six so I’m done.” As Tyler went one song over, Cherry asked him if he wanted to take Funk Flex Grammy Family Freestyle off the list to which Tyler responded “No! No! “C’mon now, that song is crazy!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO