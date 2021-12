The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the contracts of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are said to be up soon and WWE is attempting to keep them. The company is trying to keep them happy and that is likely why both are getting more TV time lately. The idea is that if they are happy with their push, they might stick around. But if they don’t, then they can be used to put others over, as they have been.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO