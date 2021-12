Florida football has found its replacement for former head coach Dan Mullen exactly a week after he was dismissed from his job following a brutal overtime loss to the Missouri Tigers. Next up on the head coach carousel — this is, after all, the fourth head coaching hire since 2010 — is the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ HC Billy Napier, who had been rumored in recent days as the front-runner for the job.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO