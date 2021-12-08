Union County sheriff seeks information in 2004 double homicide cold case
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to seek information for an unsolved arson/double homicide case that happened 17 years ago to the day.
The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate a cold case of a residential fire that occurred on Dec. 8, 2004. The fire claimed the lives of 9-year old William “BJ” Channell and his 8-year old brother Brett Channell.CPD: ‘Monsters’ killed two ‘babies,’ ‘young man’ in southeast Columbus shooting
On Dec. 22, 2004, the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office determined the cause of fire to be arson with the case being determined as a homicide. The extensive investigation has not resulted in an arrest.
If you have any information, you can call Lt. Jeff Stiers at 937-645-4126.
