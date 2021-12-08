ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

Union County sheriff seeks information in 2004 double homicide cold case

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCb5V_0dHFh0Qk00

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to seek information for an unsolved arson/double homicide case that happened 17 years ago to the day.

The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate a cold case of a residential fire that occurred on Dec. 8, 2004. The fire claimed the lives of 9-year old William “BJ” Channell and his 8-year old brother Brett Channell.

CPD: ‘Monsters’ killed two ‘babies,’ ‘young man’ in southeast Columbus shooting

On Dec. 22, 2004, the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office determined the cause of fire to be arson with the case being determined as a homicide. The extensive investigation has not resulted in an arrest.

If you have any information, you can call Lt. Jeff Stiers at 937-645-4126.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police seeking Refugee Rd. robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police is looking for a suspect of a robbery that occurred in the 6000 block on Refugee Rd. Police say the suspect broke into a business where they stole a safe, cash register, and cigarettes. The suspect’s vehicle is identified as a silver Chevrolet Malibu with side damage on both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal motorcycle crash in Marion under investigation

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers from the Marion Post are currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Sunday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. on US Route 23 near Mile Post 11 in Marion Township. 32-year old Aaron M. Schilling was driving a 2013 Victory […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard man jailed in Butler County fentanyl bust

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A kilo of fentanyl was allegedly found in the car of a Hilliard man who is now in jail in Butler County on drug charges. Adrian Eliud Casilles, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Boymel Drive, Fairfield, said the Butler […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Triple homicide tragedy, police need more tips

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus police continue to urge anyone with information on the shooting deaths of two young children and a young man, on the city’s southeast side, to come forward. “I’ve been to a lot of homicides in the last 33 years,” said Deputy Chief Tim Becker. “This one stands out. It’s kids slaughtered in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Union County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Union County, OH
City
Marysville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Union, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg police searching for missing 15-year-old

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are asking for help locating a teenage girl.   Police say 15-year-old Kaci Marie Hall ran away from her home Nov. 30 and hasn’t been seen since.   She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.   Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2 dead in Columbus in separate overnight shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died in separate overnight shootings on Friday evening. Columbus Police said the first shooting occurred near the 2300 block of Century Dr. on the northeast side of Columbus. The police report states officers arrived at the scene where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. A […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cold Case#Homicides#Arson#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot attempting robbery, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Police say a teenager was shot while attempting to rob another person in south Columbus.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 4 p.m., Thursday, a shooting was reported in the 1700 block of S. 18th Street.   When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington student charged with making online threat towards school

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickerington student is facing felony charges after deputies say he made online threats towards a high school.   According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took a report of a threat of violence on social media that targeted students at Pickering North High School.    After investigating, deputies were able to determine the author […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun found in Columbus high school gym

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A student who escaped from staff is suspected of having a gun, and was arrested at Mifflin High School on Friday morning. Columbus Police were dispatched to Mifflin High School on a call with a student with a weapon, according to a social media post. While in route, officers were informed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy