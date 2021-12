It appears that the transition to an open world model has created a hitch in Halo Infinite: you can’t replay missions after they’ve been completed. Polygon reported yesterday that the semi-open world design precludes a feature that had been a mainstay of Halo. You can revisit old areas now in the Zeta Halo, but not old checkpoints that might have been cleared by those areas; you can find some old hidden items, but it hasn’t been confirmed that you can find all of them. The first two missions take place off Zeta Halo, and there’s no way to revisit those areas once the missions are complete.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO