Sure, you may have the best gaming mouse, but your setup won’t be truly complete until you’ve got a good gaming mouse pad to back it up. Even a top of the range gaming mouse might have difficulty if you use it on a desk surface that has really awful traction. If you’re looking for the smoothest mouse glide, you can get the Razer Firefly Hard V2 RGB gaming mouse pad on Amazon at 30% off for Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to just $34.99.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO